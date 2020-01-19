‘Take stern action’: Azad after meeting family members of those killed in anti-CAA stir

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:38 IST

After meeting the family members of five people who were killed during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens, Bheem Army leader Chandrashekhar Azar on Sunday asked for strict actions against the “guilty police officers”.

Since the leader was denied permission to visit their houses, he met them at a public place.

After the meeting, Azad said that the family members narrated horrific tales of police atrocities during the interaction and accused cops of directly open firing on people during the protest.

“Cops had killed people during protest against CAA and stern action should be taken against the guilty policemen,” he remarked.

Azad also said that Bheem Army had taken the matter to the high court, which would hear it on January 23. He reiterated that Bheem Army had decided to fight for justice and would do everything possible for it.

While talking to the media, the leader alleged that the situation was not so bad in the state even in the aftermath of Babri mosque demolition and abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

The killings during anti-CAA protest indicated that the government’s intention was not good, he added.

Terming the NRC a black law, he said that it would adversely affect unity and communal harmony in the country and demanded that PM Modi should immediately announce its roll-back.

He also accused the government of misleading people on CAA and NRC.

Replying to a question, Azad said law should be the same for everyone and asked why he was prevented from reaching out to people for explaining CAA and NRC but at the same time BJP was getting permission to hold rallies and conduct programmes.