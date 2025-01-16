Cops seize 737 lambs, goats amid ban on tossing animals at fair

Despite the ban on tradition of tossing lambs at deity’s palanquin at the Mailaralingeshwara fair, the Yadgir district administration seized 737 goats and lambs that were brought to the Mylapura Mailaralingeshwara fair on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. Despite extensive awareness campaigns and repeated bans, some devotees attempted to bypass regulations by trying to smuggle lambs into the fairgrounds by concealing them in dhotars, blankets, and sarees. (File photo)

According to devotees’ beliefs, tossing lamb and goats at the palanquin bring prosperity. However, the administration had banned the tradition in 2013.

Yadgir’s additional deputy commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol said: “The district administration banned the throwing of animals onto the palanquin several years ago to prevent cruelty. Officials had set up checkposts across key routes leading to the fair. On Tuesday alone, officials seized 737 goats and lambs brought to the Mylapura Mailaralingeshwara fair in violation of the ban.”

He further said that despite extensive awareness campaigns and repeated bans, some devotees attempted to bypass regulations by trying to smuggle lambs into the fairgrounds by concealing them in dhotars, blankets, and sarees.

“Confiscated livestock were collected and will be auctioned off with proceeds totaling several lakhs of rupees. These funds will be allocated to the development of Mylapura,” he said.

The Mailaralingeshwara fair, held annually at the historic Srikshetra in Mylapura, Yadagiri district, from January 13-15 is a major cultural and religious event in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Devotees from Karnataka and neighbouring states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, reached Mylapura on January 11.