Cops to crooners: Goa Police now take to singing to urge people to stay home

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 15:39 IST

After earning bad press for their ham-handed attempts to enforce the lockdown in Goa, the Goa Police has now ditched the baton and begun to flex their vocal chords in a bid to get people to stay at home.

Police officers across the state have begun belting out Konkani ‘cantar’ (songs) that are entirely new compositions or with lyrics modified to the tunes of existing songs to get people to stay indoors during the lockdown and have been earning praise from the state’s top cop as well as the people.

Four policemen -- Deputy Superintendent of Police Sammy Tavares, Police Inspector Sherif Jacques, Sub Inspector Diego Gracias and constable Daya Kerkar -- in separate instances chose to belt out songs encouraging people to stay in their houses within their respective jurisdictions.

While Deputy SP Tavares is an acclaimed theatre singer and has several ‘singles’ and albums to his name spanning a long career wherein the cop would double up as an entertainer, it is a new experience for the others in the police force.

“Creativity of #goapolice is an indicator of its commitment to #service of #Goa. Let’s add some music to our PA (Public Address). There is much to cheer as #Goa is doing so well in its #FightAgainstCOVID19,” Goa’s Director General of Police Jaspal Singh who has been actively tweeting the videos shot by his officials has said.

“It is heartening to see the people of #Goa appreciating and acknowledging the efforts of their #goapolice. The #FightAgainstCOVID19 is a fight to be fought as one and in #unity. To a better tomorrow,” Singh tweeted.

Besides live singing, the Goa Police under Tavares’ guidance also produced a studio recorded song urging people to stay at home, maintain social distance and other tips like encouraging the use of masks, frequent hand washing and avoiding handshakes.

The Goa Police faced a lot of flak for its initial attempts to enforce the Centre’s move for a 100% lockdown after videos went viral of cops forcibly closing down grocery stores that had opened and chasing back those who ventured out. Later, images of people being punished and made to do squats and sit ups also emerged online after the CISF were deployed. The restrictions have since been relaxed to enable people to venture out and buy groceries.

“Good to see some policemen doing something positive in the media, rather than the negative press they’ve been getting for heavy handed behaviour with some residents,” Fleur D’Costa, a resident said.