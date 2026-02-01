A 38-year-old woman and her two children were run over by a moving train between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar railway stations on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Cops: Woman, 2 kids run over by train in suspected suicide in Telangana

“We are suspecting that they had died by suicide by jumping before a running train,” a Secunderabad general railway police (GRP) official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was a software professional, while her daughter was pursuing Class 12 and her son was a Class 11 student, said the official.

According to police, the railway police got an alert at around 12.40am from a loco pilot of a goods train passing on the adjacent track that three bodies were lying on the multi-modal transport system (MMTS) railway line near Cherlapally railway station.

Based on preliminary findings and the loco pilot’s statement, police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, as no train tickets were found on the victims. No suicide note was found, said police.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for post-mortem examination. We have informed the family members and through them, we shall find out the causes of the death,” the railway police official said, adding that an unnatural death case was registered over the matter.