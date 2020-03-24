Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 22:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday evening ordered central departments and states to take “effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country”. Soon after PM Modi made the announcement of a complete lockdown in his 8 pm address to the nation, the Home Ministry ordered state governments to enforce a 21-day lockdown.

A set of guidelines circulated by the Home Ministry to the states made it clear that all government and private sector offices across the country will remain closed unless they have been specifically exempted. The guidelines have also ordered all educational institutions and places of worship to close and restricted the congregation at any funeral during the lockdown to a maximum of 20 people.

The home ministry also ordered all enforcement authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people but not to that of essential goods

Offices and services that remain open

Central government

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre and early warning agencies

State government

Police, home guards, civil defence fire and emergency services disaster management and prisons

At district level, district administration and treasury, electricity, water and sanitation. Staff of municipal bodies required for provision of essential services - sanitation and water supply - municipal bodies - will be required to work

Hospitals and medical establishments

Hospitals and medical establishments involved in manufacture and distribution such as dispensaries, hospitals, chemist and medical equipment shops will remain open. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses , para-medical staff, other hospital support services will be permitted

Commercial establishments

Shops including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs. Print and electronic media Telecom, internet services, broadcasting and cable services and IT and IT enabled services can be open to the extent that they have to provide essential services.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce. Petrol pups, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Power generation, transmission and distribution.

Capital and debt market services notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security agencies. all other establishments may work from home only

Industrial establishments will remain closed except those producing essential commodities

All transport services remain suspended except transportation of essential goods and emergency services such as fire and law and order

Hospitality services to remain suspended except those accommodating stranded tourists and people due to lockdown and emergency staff.