LIVE| New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India from April 11 over Covid surge, reports Reuters
A BMC health care worker taking a swab smaple from a hawker to test for Covid-19 at Govandi in Mumbai. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A BMC health care worker taking a swab smaple from a hawker to test for Covid-19 at Govandi in Mumbai. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE| New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India from April 11 over Covid surge, reports Reuters

The health ministry on Wednesday said India surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of more than 3 million vaccine doses.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 08:41 AM IST

India is witnessing a rapid spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the second wave. On Wednesday, the country logged more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the second time this year, taking the tally to over 12.8 million cases. The active Covid-19 caseload of the country reached more than 843,000 and the daily positivity rate is on a steady rise. The daily positivity rate of the disease, which was 2.29 per cent on March 8, currently stands at 8.04 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.


The ministry on Wednesday said the nation surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of more than 3 million vaccine doses.


The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) informed that the UK Covid-19 variant is now the most common strain in the country, reported Bloomberg. The European Union health ministers said they will continue talks to resolve vaccination planning, as the EU failed to unify in response to the links between the AstraZeneca Covid shots and blood clots. Germany, France, and Italy have restricted the vaccine for people aged above 60 and have asked the other members to implement the same, reported Bloomberg.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 08, 2021 08:40 AM IST

    New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India from April 11 over Covid-19 surge, reports Reuters

    New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern temporarily suspends entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving from there. The suspension starts on April 11 and will be in place until April 28, reported Reuters.

  • APR 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    South Korea reports 700 new Covid-19 cases

    South Korea reported 700 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 107,598, reported ANI.

  • APR 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    Over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Health ministry

  • APR 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    PM Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 shot, tweets 'vaccination among few ways to defeat the virus'

  • APR 08, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Puerto Rico to open Covid-19 vaccination for all

    Puerto Rico’s governor announced Wednesday that officials will start vaccinating all those 16 and older beginning Monday, prompting celebrations across a US territory facing a spike in Covid-19, reported AP.

  • APR 08, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on April 7, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

