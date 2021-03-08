IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE: India's sees 18,599 fresh cases, 97 deaths in last 24 hours
A nurse carries coolers with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as elderly people are being inoculated.
A nurse carries coolers with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as elderly people are being inoculated.(AFP Photo )
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: India's sees 18,599 fresh cases, 97 deaths in last 24 hours

India's vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing as 2,09,22,344 people have been inoculated so far, health ministry data on Sunday showed.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin today but its duration is likely to be curtailed. The session will conclude on April 8.

India’s total active caseload stood at 1.84 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - the six states collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

India's vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing as 2,09,22,344 people have been inoculated so far, health ministry data on Sunday showed.

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state. The move comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, even as Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in the number of new infections over the past few days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST

    Japan Covid-19 inoculations off to snail pace start due to vaccine, syringe shortages

    Japan's Covid-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end.

    Since the campaign began three weeks ago, just under 46,500 doses had been administered to frontline medical workers as of Friday.

  • MAR 08, 2021 09:33 AM IST

    India's sees 18,599 fresh Covid-19 cases, 97 deaths in last 24 hours

    India on Monday recorded 18,599 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to an update released by the union health ministry. With this, the country's overall tally reached 11,229,398.

  • MAR 08, 2021 07:43 AM IST

    2nd part of Parliament's Budget session from Monday; curtailment on cards due to Assembly polls

    The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday but its duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for assembly polls taking place in March-April.

    As of now, the session will conclude on April 8.

    Sources said parties across the board support curtailing the session in view of polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. However, an official decision is yet to be taken.

  • MAR 08, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister

    Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

    She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.

    "In order to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle," Thakur said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
e-paper
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Is Haryana’s new reservation law constitutionally tenable?

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021 , every employer is required to employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 50,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, said it expects 15,000 women protesters at Tikri and 4,000 at Singhu on Monday. The women are coming to protest sites new Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
india news

International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment

Posted by Joydeep Bose | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The International Women's Day, on March 8 every year, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
india news

Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported

Posted by Joydeep Bose | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
india news

India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Some of the biggest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the costs of vaccination for their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
india news

Indian Navy Ships to visit Bangladesh on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation war

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India on Monday reported a fresh surge in cases after 18,599 infections were reported in the lat 24 hours. (HT Photo)
India on Monday reported a fresh surge in cases after 18,599 infections were reported in the lat 24 hours. (HT Photo)
india news

India's Covid-19 tally rises after 18,599 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India’s total active caseload stood at 1.88 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
india news

On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the role of women in strengthening the foundations of the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since job requirements are not uniform, the ministry will bilaterally work out the details of skilling needs with the destination countries. (File photo)
Since job requirements are not uniform, the ministry will bilaterally work out the details of skilling needs with the destination countries. (File photo)
india news

Healthcare to generate jobs, govt to focus on skilling for employment abroad

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The work of imparting skills is carried out by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), which has identified 300,000 jobs in the health sector alone in countries such Australia, Germany, Canada, Japan, Sweden and Singapore
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trivandrum airport will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi.(www.trivandrumairport.com/)
The Trivandrum airport will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi.(www.trivandrumairport.com/)
india news

SC to hear Kerala's plea against leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The plea was filed in the Supreme Court after the Kerala high court dismissed the state government's plea over the issue last year. It said that this a dispute between Centre and state and can be decided only by the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM-led panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to meet today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament House(HT_PRINT)
Parliament House(HT_PRINT)
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am after uproar over fuel price

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:11 AM IST
As the Parliament session is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination centres were established for the members of Parliament and their family.
READ FULL STORY
The committee of 259 members is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The committee of 259 members is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

Panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to hold 1st meeting today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39°C over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where temperatures are in the range of 30-32°C and over Northeast India where temperatures are in the range of 22-25°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
india news

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The central government has also sent a high-level team to Maharashtra to review the surveillance, control and control measures in place in view of the rising cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved