Covid-19 LIVE: US flights with coronavirus aid for India delayed till Wednesday
India's fight against the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, with the health system crumbling under the weight of new cases and hospitals reporting a shortage of ICU beds and medical oxygen. The total number of infections rose on Monday to stop just short of the 20-million mark. Although the number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours showed a marginal dip over the past two days, the country has now been clocking more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 12 days straight. The death toll, too, has now reached 218,959.
That India registered fewer positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days, compared to the week before, can be attributed to a reduced number of tests. Fewer tests mean fewer cases. The corresponding positivity rates on the three days: 21%, 21.7%, and 24.2%.
Meanwhile, India is not the only country in the renewed warpath of the next coronavirus wave. Fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping other developing countries, from Laos to Thailand, across the world. The increase is mainly because of more contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited as reasons.
Covid-19 dashboard:
Total cases: 19,925,604
Active cases: 3,413,642
Discharged patients: 16,293,003
Deaths: 218,959
Total vaccinations: 157,198,207
Recovery rate: 81.77%
Tue, 04 May 2021 08:00 AM
IAF aircraft brings 450 oxygen cylinders from UK
An Indian Air Force aircraft reached Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday with 450 oxygen cylinders, each having a capacity of 46.6 litres, from the United Kingdom.
Tue, 04 May 2021 07:53 AM
Govt says Covid-19 cases plateauing in some states; experts disagree
A senior health ministry official pointed to recent Covid-19 case data from across India to suggest that there are early signs of improvement in the number of daily cases, and a plateauing of cases in some parts of the country, but experts said it was far too premature to arrive at any such conclusions. Read More
Tue, 04 May 2021 07:42 AM
Told India there's no safety concern with Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer
Pfizer Inc said on Monday it told the Indian government that there was no concern over the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country insists on small local trials for foreign shots despite a record surge in infections and shortage of doses.
The government in mid-April made it easier for foreign vaccines approved in the West and Japan to sell in India, though companies would still have to initiate a local clinical trial within 30 days of receiving emergency use authorization. Previously, companies were required to do the trial prior to approval. India has invited Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna Inc to sell their vaccines to the country but none have applied to do so yet. Read More
Tue, 04 May 2021 07:32 AM
US flights carrying Covid-19 aid for India delayed till Wednesday
US Air Force flights that were scheduled to leave for India with essential life-saving supplies amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation have been delayed till Wednesday due to "maintenance issues", the Pentagon said on Monday.
So far, only two US Air Force flights have landed in India. Three US Air Force C-5 Super Galaxies and one C-17 Globemaster were scheduled to leave for India Monday to deliver critical supplies amid a surge in coronavirus cases there.