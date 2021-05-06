Covid-19 LIVE updates: Meerut jail to release 280 inmates in view of coronavirus pandemic

Even as India battles the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, scientists have now warned that a third wave of the pandemic is now "inevitable". On Wednesday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare registered 382,315 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, mounting the nationwide infection tally to 20,66,148. The death toll has also reached 226,188 -- an alarming number -- with 3,780 new fatalities recorded yesterday.

Over 3,500 different variants of concern of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been detected in 27 states. Researchers have found that the circulation of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) is on the decline; however, the so-called 'double mutant' variant (B.1.6.1.7) is on the rise in India, raising apprehensions regarding transmissibility and severity of the coronavirus disease.

India currently accounts for 46% of all the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide, and there are signs that the outbreak is spreading to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and other neighbours.

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday finally bowed to mounting pressure from more than 100 countries, with president Joe Biden throwing his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines - a sharp reversal of the previous US position.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 20,665,148

Total deaths: 226,188

Active cases: 3,487,229

Recovered patients: 16,951,731

Recovery rate: 81.91%

Catch all the latest updates and developments regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India and the world on Thursday (May 6, 2021) on this portal at the Hindustan Times.