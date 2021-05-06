IND USA
Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care facility amidst the spread of the deadly virus in New Delhi, India, on May 5, 2021. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Meerut jail to release 280 inmates in view of coronavirus pandemic

India registered 382,315 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours. With hospitals continuing to make a desperate plea for beds and oxygen, a weekly WHO report showed that the country now accounts for nearly half the coronavirus cases reported worldwide and a quarter of the deaths.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Even as India battles the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, scientists have now warned that a third wave of the pandemic is now "inevitable". On Wednesday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare registered 382,315 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, mounting the nationwide infection tally to 20,66,148. The death toll has also reached 226,188 -- an alarming number -- with 3,780 new fatalities recorded yesterday.

Over 3,500 different variants of concern of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been detected in 27 states. Researchers have found that the circulation of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) is on the decline; however, the so-called 'double mutant' variant (B.1.6.1.7) is on the rise in India, raising apprehensions regarding transmissibility and severity of the coronavirus disease.

India currently accounts for 46% of all the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide, and there are signs that the outbreak is spreading to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and other neighbours.

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday finally bowed to mounting pressure from more than 100 countries, with president Joe Biden throwing his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines - a sharp reversal of the previous US position.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 20,665,148

Total deaths: 226,188

Active cases: 3,487,229

Recovered patients: 16,951,731

Recovery rate: 81.91%

Catch all the latest updates and developments regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India and the world on Thursday (May 6, 2021) on this portal at the Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    Meerut jail to release 280 inmates in view of Covid-19

    The district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut will be releasing around 280 inmates on bail or parole keeping the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in mind. The senior jail superintendent told ANI that regular sanitization of the jail premises is being conducted. "The jail inmates are being served immunity boosting 'kadha'. Inmates above 45 and 60 years of age have been vaccinated," he said.

  • MAY 06, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    251 new cases reported in Ladakh, infection tally nears 1,500

    251 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ladakh the last 24 hours, the health department of the union territory informed on Thursday. 131 persons have been cured and discharged in the same duration.

    The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ladakh has now gone up to 1,494, of which 1,264 cases are in the Leh district alone, while 230 are in the Kargil district.

  • MAY 06, 2021 07:59 AM IST

    Three arrested in Bengaluru for black marketing of Covid-19 hospital beds

    The central division of the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday unearthed a case of black marketing of hospital beds amid the Covid-19. This comes amid the devastating shortage of medical supplies, drugs, and other necessary equipment due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

    (Reporting by ANI)

  • MAY 06, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    Noida likely to set up 50-bed makeshift Covid-19 hospital by Saturday

    The Noida Authority will set up a 50-bed makeshift Covid-19 hospital, likely to go functional by May 8, ANI reported on Wednesday. Quoting Noida Authority sources, the news agency reported, "Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients. The facility is likely to go functional by May 8."

  • MAY 06, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    Third wave of Covid-19 inevitable, says government

    A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

    “A phase three is inevitable, given the high levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase 3 will occur. Hopefully, incrementally, but we should prepare for new waves. Previous infections and vaccines will cause adaptive pressure on the virus for new kinds of changes which try to escape, and, therefore, we should be prepared, scientifically to take care of that,” said K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor, to the government of India. Read More

Covid patients receives oxygen even as a medical staff inspect their condition, at a Sangli hospital in Maharashtra. (HT file)
