LIVE: West Bengal reports 5,887 Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths

With a little over 100,000 new infections across India on Monday, daily cases in the country dropped to the lowest level seen in over two months, underlining the country’s turnaround after the brutal second wave of the viral outbreak.

The second wave of the pandemic has now seen a steady drop in daily caseload for three straight days across the country and is now the lowest in 61 days. The seven-day average of new infections in the country – which denotes a region’s Covid-19 curve – had touched a peak of 391,819 cases a day on May 9, but has now dropped to 123,232 cases a day in the past week, a drop of over 68% from the peak.

Several states and Union territories (UTs) have announced relaxations in curbs, which, in most places, come into effect today (i.e. Monday, June 7) and remain in place for a week.

Covid-19 dashboard:

New cases: 100,636

Total cases: 28,909,975

Total deaths: 349,186

Recovery rate: 93.94%