LIVE: West Bengal reports 5,887 Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths
With a little over 100,000 new infections across India on Monday, daily cases in the country dropped to the lowest level seen in over two months, underlining the country’s turnaround after the brutal second wave of the viral outbreak.
Also Read: India logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 2 months: Data
The second wave of the pandemic has now seen a steady drop in daily caseload for three straight days across the country and is now the lowest in 61 days. The seven-day average of new infections in the country – which denotes a region’s Covid-19 curve – had touched a peak of 391,819 cases a day on May 9, but has now dropped to 123,232 cases a day in the past week, a drop of over 68% from the peak.
Also Read: Delhi unlock: Markets, shops reopen on 'odd-even' basis after nearly 2 months
Several states and Union territories (UTs) have announced relaxations in curbs, which, in most places, come into effect today (i.e. Monday, June 7) and remain in place for a week.
Covid-19 dashboard:
New cases: 100,636
Total cases: 28,909,975
Total deaths: 349,186
Recovery rate: 93.94%
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 09:56 PM
West Bengal reports 5,887 Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths
West Bengal reported 5,887 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state-wide tally of total cases to 14,26,132. 103 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 16,362, according to the state health bulletin.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 09:25 PM
Over 3.04 cr in the age group 18-44 vaccinated with 1st dose: Health ministry
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:46 PM
Chandigarh reports 48 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 07:49 PM
Maharashtra records 10,219 cases of Covid-19, 154 deaths
Maharashtra recorded 10,219 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state-wide tally to 58,42,000. 154 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 1,00,470, as per the state health bulletin.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 07:05 PM
Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till June 16
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 16. Complete lockdown has been announced on June 12-13. Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials, and banks will continue to function, reported ANI.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 06:29 PM
Covid-19 afflicted Milkha Singh and wife are on the mend, says famil
Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur who have been battling Covid-19 in the intensive care unit are improving, reported PTI. The 91-year-old sprint icon is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 05:59 PM
Delhi records 231 fresh Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths
Delhi on Monday reported 231 new cases of Covid-19, lowest in almost 100 days. 36 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 04:45 PM
Punjab extends Covid curbs to June 15, orders graded relaxations from tomorrow
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh extended the ongoing Covid restrictions in the state till June 15 with certain relaxations, allowing shops to open till 6pm and private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 6 am on weekdays.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 04:16 PM
Europe's drug regulator issues guidelines for treating Covid-19 vaccine-linked clots
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) asked not to use the blood thinner heparin to treat rare blood clots and low blood platelets in people inoculated with AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, suggesting usage of alternative anti-coagulants include fondaparinux or argatroban instead, reported Reuters.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 03:19 PM
West Bengal government cancels board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of Covid-19 pandemic
The West Bengal government on Monday cancelled the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the Covid-19 disease situation in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 02:51 PM
Covid curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 20
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the Covid curfew across the state till June 20. The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10. Read more
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 02:13 PM
Russia records 9,429 new Covid-19 cases, 330 more deaths
Russia on Monday reported 9,429 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 330 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,135,866 and 124,117 respectively, according to official figures. Monday's case count is 266 more than that of Sunday's when 9,163 people tested positive for the viral disease.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 02:02 PM
Shops in Delhi reopen with relaxed Covid-19 curbs
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 12:53 PM
Get vaccinated where you vote, urges Kejriwal, announces door-to-door awareness campaign
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the government's Covid-19 mass vaccination programme. Addressing a press conference, he said that people will be able to get shots of Covid-19 vaccines at booths where they voted in elections.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 11:48 AM
Daily Covid-19 recoveries in India have outnumbered new cases since May 14: Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 11:39 AM
Supreme Court starts hearing case on Covid-19 infection in children protection homes
Supreme Court starts hearing suo motu case involving contagion of Covid-19 virus in children protection homes across the country and also the issue of rehabilitation of orphaned children.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 10:52 AM
20 new black fungus cases, three deaths reported in Dehradun
Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday reported 20 new cases of black fungus and the death of three patients during treatment.
According to a bulletin of the Health Department, the total number of black fungus patients in the state has gone up to 299, 47 patients have died and 18 patients have recovered so far.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 09:30 AM
India reports 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases, 2,427 deaths in last 24 hours
India's daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) declined for a third straight day, as 100,636 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data, updated on Monday morning, showed. With this, the nationwide infection tally has risen to 28,909,975, as per the updated data.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:54 AM
US calls on China to cooperate in 'getting to bottom' of Covid-19 origins
The United States needs to delve deeper into the origins of Covid-19 and hold China accountable, said the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, in an interview aired on Sunday amid calls for a fresh probe into the origins of the virus.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:12 AM
Bus services in Mumbai to resume from today
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Sunday informed that the local bus service will resume in Mumbai from Monday onwards.
The decision has been taken following the 5-step unlock which is currently in process in the Maharashtra capital city.
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:01 AM
DGHS advisory drops all medicines from revised Covid-19 management guidelines
The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has overhauled Covid-19 treatment guidelines and removed all medicines, except antipyretic (fever) and antitussive (cold), for asymptomatic and mild cases.
The revised guidelines, issued on May 27, effectively dropped all drugs that doctors have been prescribing even to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, multivitamins, etc. The guidelines also dissuade medical practitioners to prescribe unnecessary tests such as CT scans. Read More
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 07:32 AM
‘Unlock 2.0’ in Delhi from today, Metro services to resume
Delhi will begin unlocking further from the Covid-19 induced lockdown on Monday as more relaxations will come into effect on the day. The announcement in this regard was made by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, who also announced the extension of the lockdown for now, except for the sectors in which relaxations have been announced.
Markets and malls can open on an ‘odd-even’ basis from 10am-8pm, while standalone shops can open on all days. Read More
-
Mon, 07 Jun 2021 07:25 AM
These states have eased or extended Covid-19 curbs. Check list
As daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have started to decline, several states and Union Territories (UTs) have announced relaxations in curbs, which, in most places, will remain in place for a week. Some state governments have, however, extended the curbs in a bid to further break the chain of transmission. Read More