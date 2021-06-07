DGHS advisory drops all medicines from revised Covid management guidelines

The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has overhauled Covid-19 treatment guidelines and removed all medicines, except antipyretic (fever) and antitussive (cold), for asymptomatic and mild cases.

The revised guidelines, issued on May 27, effectively dropped all drugs that doctors have been prescribing even to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, multivitamins etc. The guidelines also dissuade medical practitioners to prescribe unnecessary tests such as CT scan.

For asymptomatic cases, the guidelines said, no medication is required, while medications for other co-morbid conditions should be continued. “Patients are advised to seek tele consultation; and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must be observed such as mask, strict hand hygiene and physical distancing,” the guidelines said.

It added stressed on healthy balanced diet with proper hydration, and asked patients and their families to stay connected and engage in positive talks through phone, video-calls, etc.

For tests, the advisory said, “Usually, no investigation is required at this stage.”

In mild cases, the guidelines recommended self-monitoring for fever, breathlessness, oxygen saturation (SpO2) or worsening of any symptoms. People may take anti-pyretic and anti-tussive for symptomatic relief, and inhalational of budesonide (given via metered dose inhaler with space device) at a dose of 800 mcg twice a day for 5 days for cough, the guidelines said. “No other Covid-19 specific medication required. Patient may have to be investigated further if symptoms persist or deteriorate,” it recommended.