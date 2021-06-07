Covid curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 20
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the Covid curfew across the state till June 20.
The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.
The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.
A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.
Also Read| Andhra woman returns home days after she was presumed to have died of Covid
Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.
Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic
Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.
Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.
-
Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
-
Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many
-
Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'
-
Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter