Curbs to advisories: How various ministries are tackling the Covid-19 crisis in India

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:53 IST

The Central government has stepped up its efforts to contain the novel coronavirus with various ministries working in full force to tackle the situation. Here’s a look at how various ministeries and government bodies have issued regulations and measure to battle the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry of Home Affairs

The ministry has asked all paramilitary forces to get into a “battle mode” and plan ahead to combat the virus. According to the latest guidelines issued by the government, the director-generals of various paramilitary forces have been instructed to cancel all non-essential leaves of the personnel to avoid their risk of contracting the virus during travel.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The ministry has banned travellers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey. The move will last until March 31. It has also introduced compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming/transiting from Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Qatar. Existing visas, - other than diplomatic, official UN/international organisations, employment, project visas- stand suspended till April 2020.

Ministry of Railways

The ministry has decided to set up a six-member Covid-19 response team at the Centre comprising executive directors from the Railways Board. On Wednesday, Railways cancelled 99 trains due to low occupancy amid coronavirus outbreak, taking the total number of cancelled trains to 184.

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Airport authorities have been directed to stagger the flights from Covid-19 affected areas to ensure smooth screening of passengers. After getting a clearance from the immigration desk, the passports of the passengers will be retained and will be returned only after they clear one of the five screening counters at the Delhi airport. Those without any risk factor will be sent home for quarantine while others will be offered hotel/government quarantine facilities.

Ministry of Tourism

Hotels, especially those where cases of Covid-19 have been found, have been directed to ask all potential guests for a history of travel or stay in any of the countries affected by coronavirus. Hotels have been directed to provide hand sanitisers to all guests and mask to those who develop any symptoms. In case a guest develops symptoms within 14 days of arrival, the hotel authorities are directed to contact the Emergency Control Room and call for an ambulance.

Over 160 people have been infected by coronavirus in India. Three people in the country have been killed while 15 have been recovered. Nearly 200,000 people have been infected by Covid-19 across the world. The virus has killed over 8,000 people worldwide.

