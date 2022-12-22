Coronavirus LIVE updates: Health minister Mandaviya to make statement on situation in both Houses of Parliament today
Coronavirus news updates LIVE, December 22, 2022: India has been witnessing a steady decline in average daily cases, but with global infections increasing, especially in China, the central government has stressed on strengthening surveillance and use of masks.
Amid fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in China, which has been predicted to cause millions of deaths in the country, the pandemic has repositioned itself at the centre of India's health map with the government asking people to get vaccinated and use masks. Concerns steeped from the detection of four cases of BF.7 in India since it is the variant that is driving the spike in infection rate in China. Experts, however, have said that India need not worry or panic because BF.7 - a sublineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - was found in the country earlier and the four cases that have now come to light were detected in the past, with the patients since recovered.
Even so, the Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation in India on Wednesday, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairing the meeting and NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul in attendance along with other senior officials and public health experts. The government has asked states to step up surveillance and stay vigilant, and also conduct genome sequencing of positive case samples. Furthermore, random sample testing of individuals entering India from China and other countries will be done.
India has been witnessing a consistent dip in Covid-19 cases with the average daily case count falling to 158 in the week ending December 19.
Dec 22, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to make statement on Covid scenario in Parliament
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement amid fresh concerns regarding Covid-19 in both Houses of Parliament today. He will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 2pm followed by one in Rajya Sabha.
Dec 22, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks
Amid Centre's fresh recommendation to mask up and get vaccinated owing to rise in Covid-19 cases in China and other nations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged MPs to wear a mask. He came to the House for the ongoing winter session of Parliament wearing a mask himself, PTI reported.
Dec 22, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Mamata directs setting up of team to monitor Covid scenario in Bengal
West Bengal CM Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed health officials to set up a team of experts to monitor the Covid-19 situation in her state amid rising cases in China. “The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue,” she was quoted as saying by PTI during a a meeting at Nabanna - state secretariat - in Kolkata.
Dec 22, 2022 09:35 AM IST
PM Modi to chair high-level Covid review meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in India later in the afternoon amid rising infections in China and other countries, ANI reported on Thursday.
Dec 22, 2022 09:13 AM IST
India logs 187 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active count at 3,402
India on Thursday reported a slight spike in its daily Covid count after 187 new cases were detected, the health ministry's bulletin at 8am showed. The active caseload currently stands at 3,402, accounting for 0.01 per cent to the cumulative tally of 4,46,76,515. The country saw one new fatality from Delhi, taking the death toll to 530,681, the bulletin revealed.
Dec 22, 2022 09:04 AM IST
‘Unlikely we’ll face any serious problem': AIIMS Delhi doctor on Covid
Amid renewed attention on Covid-19 in view of global surge, especially in China, a doctor of AIIMS Delhi has said that it is “unlikely” for India to “face any serious problem due to the virus in current scenario,” news agency ANI reported on Thursday.