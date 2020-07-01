e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s address came at a time when the Covid-19 tally in Delhi has jumped to 87,360.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister.
The Covid-19 situation in the national capital seems to be improving in last few days, however, there is no room for complacency, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during an address on Wednesday, adding that the Covid-19 “virus is unpredictable”.

“We must continue our efforts with more vigour,” the chief minister added.

Kejriwal said that nearly one month ago when the lockdown was relaxed, it was assumed the cases would increase in the national capital.

“We had predicted 1 lakh total cases and 60,000 active cases till June 30. I am happy today that Delhi has only 26,000 active cases,” he said.

The chief minister said that while it was predicted that 15,000 beds would be required for Covid-19 patients, only 5,800 patients have occupied beds till date.

“The recovery rate is very good. A month ago, 38% patients had recovered, now recovery rate is 64%,” he stated.

Kejriwal said that the Covid-19 death rate in the national capital has also come down.

“Testing has been increased, the positivity rate has also come down. Earlier of 100 tests, 31 would test positive. Now 13 cases are found in 100 samples. This shows the situation has come under control. We hope for the best but are prepared for the worst,” he noted.

Delhi is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 87,360 on Wednesday. As many as 58,348 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,742 have succumbed to the infection. India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 585,493, more than 17,000 have died from the virus.

