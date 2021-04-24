IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India
A Covid-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a specialized COVID-19 hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi.
A Covid-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a specialized COVID-19 hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India

Covid-19 second wave continues to take lives of Indians, infections continue to rise in worst-hit states.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect Indians as people cope with news of increasing deaths and rising numbers of infections in large parts of the nation. Major cities in India reel from crumbling hospital infrastructure as lack of medical oxygen and hospital beds drive families of those infected to despair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two review meetings with chief ministers of states which have been adversely affected in the second wave. He also held another virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers to address the oxygen shortage in several cities.

The US decided to resume J&J vaccines despite fears of blood clotting. Brazil recorded more than 69,000 cases but its daily death toll remained close to 3,000 as the South American nation along with India and the US drove most of the global infections. An outbreak in Australia has led neighbour New Zealand to pause its newly opened travel bubble with Australia. Kuwait also banned travellers from India due to surge in cases.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    Kumbh returnees asked to isolate themselves for 14 days in Telangana

    Telangana urges Kumbh returnees to isolate themselves for 14 days.

  • APR 24, 2021 06:32 AM IST

    Biden faces pressure from US Chambers of Commerce, lobbies to help India

    US Chamber of Commerce pushed Biden administration to release medical supplies, vaccines and life-saving support to India. Several other lawmakers along with the influential Indian-American community are also putting pressure on the US administration to send supplies to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine india coronavirus vaccine
e-paper
The night curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.(PTI | Representational image)
The night curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Covid-19: Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from today

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 07:16 AM IST
The decision to impose the seven-hour curfew was taken during a high-level Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a specialized COVID-19 hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (AP Photo)
A Covid-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a specialized COVID-19 hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (AP Photo)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Covid-19 second wave continues to take lives of Indians, infections continue to rise in worst-hit states.
READ FULL STORY
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
india news

New Covid-19 treatment guidelines

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:44 AM IST
  • AIIMS and ICMR have issued new guidelines to identify Covid-19 treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker directs arriving passengers towards Covid-19 testing counter outside a train station(AP)
Health worker directs arriving passengers towards Covid-19 testing counter outside a train station(AP)
india news

Change in positivity rate between March 23 and April 22

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 03:39 AM IST
  • The change in Covid-19 positivity rate among India's 20 most populated states and UTs between March 23 and April 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medics inside the Covid-19 emergency ward at Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi, as coronavirus disease cases surge across India.(Kamal Kishore / PTI)
Medics inside the Covid-19 emergency ward at Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi, as coronavirus disease cases surge across India.(Kamal Kishore / PTI)
india news

2 million new Covid-19 cases in a week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:31 AM IST
  • For the first time since the start of the outbreak, India reported more than two million cases in just seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting came on a day India posted its highest number of infections and deaths, at 345,159 and 2,622, respectively, straining further the country’s health infrastructure already burdened with the world’s worst outbreak.(File Photo)
The meeting came on a day India posted its highest number of infections and deaths, at 345,159 and 2,622, respectively, straining further the country’s health infrastructure already burdened with the world’s worst outbreak.(File Photo)
india news

PM Modi chairs meets on infra crisis as cases, deaths

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 03:27 AM IST
  • In his meeting with chief ministers of 11 worst-hit states and Union territories, Modi said the central government was working to increase oxygen production and ensure seamless supply across states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker sampling residents for Covid test
A health worker sampling residents for Covid test
india news

India Covid-19 cases cross 345k; record 348

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • Daily deaths touched yet another new national record with 2,622 people losing their lives on Friday, even as Delhi lodged its highest ever single-day death toll of 348.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Positivity rate is a crucial metric as experts say it shows how widespread the virus is in the community, and when coupled with increasing new cases, it indicates that the virus is spreading fast within the community.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Positivity rate is a crucial metric as experts say it shows how widespread the virus is in the community, and when coupled with increasing new cases, it indicates that the virus is spreading fast within the community.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Second national wave still rising

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 05:34 AM IST
  • Experts said both positivity rate rising despite increased testing is an alarming trend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of active cases has soared in this duration, from 0.62 million on April 1 to 0.98 million on April 8 to 1.57 million on April 15 and 2.43 million on April 22.
The number of active cases has soared in this duration, from 0.62 million on April 1 to 0.98 million on April 8 to 1.57 million on April 15 and 2.43 million on April 22.
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  • The question everyone is asking is: How long will this last? Surely, India cannot continue to report in excess of 300,000 cases for very long?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical staff attending to a patient in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital, at Shehnai Banquet Hall, in New Delhi, India.
Medical staff attending to a patient in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital, at Shehnai Banquet Hall, in New Delhi, India.
india news

Govt flags ‘excess’ O2 use at hospitals

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  • The government told hospitals that they will be assigned a daily quota of oxygen, which will be reviewed periodically, and directed suppliers, vendors and refill agencies to submit daily reports to the health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One such customer contacted a person who assured delivery of one vial of remdesivir injection for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 at Parmanand Chowk near GTB Nagar in north Delhi.
One such customer contacted a person who assured delivery of one vial of remdesivir injection for 25,000 at Parmanand Chowk near GTB Nagar in north Delhi.
india news

4 held for illegally selling Covid drug

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Further searches are being conducted in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi by crime branch teams to nab other members of the two gangs and make more recoveries, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer unions, especially from Haryana and Punjab, are demanding the rollback of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade of farm produce to allow more private investments. (ANI PHOTO.)
Farmer unions, especially from Haryana and Punjab, are demanding the rollback of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade of farm produce to allow more private investments. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Key farm leader says there’s no Covid-19 pandemic, refuses to call off stir

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Public-health experts have partly blamed large political rallies following state elections and religious gatherings for surging Covid-19 numbers. If coronavirus infections break out at the farmers’ protests since last November, it could risk hundreds of lives, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will chalk out a plan to buy Covid-19 vaccines directly from the market. (ANI PHOTO.)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will chalk out a plan to buy Covid-19 vaccines directly from the market. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to make Covid-19 vaccines free

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The CM lauded people for contributing to the CM’s relief fund to foot expenses of the vaccine. He said the second wave in Kerala was critical and the government will do everything possible to save lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi was supposed to address four rallies in the state, including one in the heart of Kolkata, but cancelled them to address high-level meetings on Covid-19 in Delhi.
PM Modi was supposed to address four rallies in the state, including one in the heart of Kolkata, but cancelled them to address high-level meetings on Covid-19 in Delhi.
india news

Bengal: Phase 7 campaigning over, Modi ends it with a virtual address

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
In all, Modi addressed more than two dozen rallies rallies in the state . Bengal reported 12,876 infections asnd 59 deaths on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 800 million beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will get an additional 5kg of wheat or rice and 1kg of gram free during May and June 2021, under the scheme which was launched first in April 2020 during the national lockdown.
Over 800 million beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will get an additional 5kg of wheat or rice and 1kg of gram free during May and June 2021, under the scheme which was launched first in April 2020 during the national lockdown.
india news

Centre resumes free food for poor scheme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 12:24 AM IST
According to official data, the Food Corporation of India currently has 77 million tonne of foodgrains, 3.6 times more than the required emergency reserve for this time of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved