Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India
Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect Indians as people cope with news of increasing deaths and rising numbers of infections in large parts of the nation. Major cities in India reel from crumbling hospital infrastructure as lack of medical oxygen and hospital beds drive families of those infected to despair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two review meetings with chief ministers of states which have been adversely affected in the second wave. He also held another virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers to address the oxygen shortage in several cities.
The US decided to resume J&J vaccines despite fears of blood clotting. Brazil recorded more than 69,000 cases but its daily death toll remained close to 3,000 as the South American nation along with India and the US drove most of the global infections. An outbreak in Australia has led neighbour New Zealand to pause its newly opened travel bubble with Australia. Kuwait also banned travellers from India due to surge in cases.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Kumbh returnees asked to isolate themselves for 14 days in Telangana
Telangana urges Kumbh returnees to isolate themselves for 14 days.
-
APR 24, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Biden faces pressure from US Chambers of Commerce, lobbies to help India
US Chamber of Commerce pushed Biden administration to release medical supplies, vaccines and life-saving support to India. Several other lawmakers along with the influential Indian-American community are also putting pressure on the US administration to send supplies to India.
Get our daily newsletter
Covid-19: Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from today
Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India
New Covid-19 treatment guidelines
- AIIMS and ICMR have issued new guidelines to identify Covid-19 treatment.
Change in positivity rate between March 23 and April 22
- The change in Covid-19 positivity rate among India's 20 most populated states and UTs between March 23 and April 22.
2 million new Covid-19 cases in a week
- For the first time since the start of the outbreak, India reported more than two million cases in just seven days.
PM Modi chairs meets on infra crisis as cases, deaths
- In his meeting with chief ministers of 11 worst-hit states and Union territories, Modi said the central government was working to increase oxygen production and ensure seamless supply across states.
India Covid-19 cases cross 345k; record 348
- Daily deaths touched yet another new national record with 2,622 people losing their lives on Friday, even as Delhi lodged its highest ever single-day death toll of 348.
Covid-19: Second national wave still rising
- Experts said both positivity rate rising despite increased testing is an alarming trend.
Covid-19: What you need to know today
- The question everyone is asking is: How long will this last? Surely, India cannot continue to report in excess of 300,000 cases for very long?
Govt flags ‘excess’ O2 use at hospitals
- The government told hospitals that they will be assigned a daily quota of oxygen, which will be reviewed periodically, and directed suppliers, vendors and refill agencies to submit daily reports to the health department.
4 held for illegally selling Covid drug
- Further searches are being conducted in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi by crime branch teams to nab other members of the two gangs and make more recoveries, police said.