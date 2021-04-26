IND USA
Medics inside the Covid-19 emergency ward at Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi.
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates:

India's active caseload constituted 15.82 per cent of the total positive cases so far and stood at 2,682,751 on Sunday, according to data from the Union health ministry.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 06:32 AM IST

Daily new infections of Covid-19 in India have been increasing rapidly since the second wave of the pandemic and the country on Sunday reported 349,691 new infections of the disease. With this, the cases tally rose to 16,960,162. More than 300,000 new cases in a 24-hour time span were reported in India for the fourth straight day on Sunday. Also, 2,767 patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease which pushed the death toll to 192,311.

Active caseload in the country constituted 15.82 per cent of the total positive cases so far and stood at 2,682,751 on Sunday, according to data from the Union health ministry. As many as 1,719,588 samples were tested in 24 hours for the disease and 277,918,810 samples have been tested so far in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Meanwhile, 217,113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with which, the overall recoveries rose to 14,085,110 with a recovery rate of 83.05 per cent.

Among the states, Maharashtra remains the worst affected in the country, with 66,191 fresh infections and 832 fatalities on Sunday, its highest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour time span. The Union health ministry on Sunday identified eight states, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra, which contribute 70 per cent to the country's active caseload.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered over 140 million vaccine doses so far. It is also set to enter its next phase beginning on May 1 to include all people above 18 years of age. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shared a blog post in which he tried to address the concerns about the upcoming phase of the vaccination.

Meanwhile globally, with 1,712 new cases and 11 deaths, the United Kingdom reported its lowest daily new cases on Sunday since September 2020, news agency ANI reported. So far, the UK has seen 4,404,882 cases of the disease and the overall death toll stood at 127,428. The country has also given at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half of its population as on Saturday, according to news agency Bloomberg. The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as on Sunday and distributed 290,692,005 doses, news agency Reuters cited data from the US Centers for Disease Control.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 26, 2021 06:32 AM IST

    Air India flight carrying over 300 oxygen concentrators from US to reach Delhi around 12pm

    An Air India flight carrying over 300 oxygen concentrators from the United States, dispatched on Sunday morning, is expected to land in New Delhi at 12pm on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

A man undergoes thermal screening at a special Covid-19 helpdesk.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
A 'last resort' measure

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 04:38 AM IST
  • Delhi extended its lockdown as a "last resort" measure put in place to arrest the alarming spread of Covid-19.
The Centre and state governments across the country have been criticised for being caught off-guard by the recent surge of infections.
2nd wave a storm: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 04:22 AM IST
  • PM Modi’s remarks come at a time India has topped all global records of daily new cases and several states – including the national capital – are reeling under a massive caseload of infections amid scarcity of hospital beds and oxygen supplies.
Sunday was the fifth day running that the single-day cases in the country have broken all previous global records.
Daily caseload hits all-time high as 3,54,709 test Covid-19 positive

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 03:53 AM IST
  • India reported 354,709 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 17.3 million.
Case numbers rose sharply after the lockdown, despite restrictions remaining in place, but by September, India had seen off the peak of the first wave.(Kamal Kishore / PTI)
Covid-19: What really matters

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • In India, for some time, it looked like the response of the Union and state governments, and also of people, was ideal.
The OFB is providing Covid-19 care at its medical facilities in 25 locations scattered across Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha and Uttarakhand, the official statement said.
Defence PSUs, OFBs go full steam ahead to fight Covid

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 03:27 AM IST
  • HAL has already set up two Covid-19 facilities in Bengaluru with 250 and 180 beds each. It will now focus on providing more ventilators and oxygen points at both Lucknow and Bengaluru.
Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, meanwhile, said that the issue was discussed at a cabinet meeting and a consensus regarding free vaccination for the state’s adult population was reached.(REUTERS)
Free vaccines for all in Rajasthan, Maharashtra decision soon

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced the state government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to people above 18 years of age.
The Centre on April 19 had announced a ‘’liberalised’’ policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.
UP to procure 10mn Covid vaccine doses

Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for an increase in the state’s medical oxygen quota.
Toxics still flow unabated into the ecosystem, poisoning people.(PTI file photo)
Why the second wave nudges us to Bhopal

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 01:27 AM IST
  • The toxics still flow in their water, leaving multiple generations gravely ill. Genuine compensation and punishment is still elusive.
There are 451 Covid-19 beds in Panchkula, of which 58 are with ventilators, 323 with oxygen support and 70 for patients just requiring isolation. (REUTERS)
Only 10-15% Covid patients require oxygen & crucial drugs, don’t hoard: Experts

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 01:11 AM IST
According to experts, Covid-19 symptoms usually last for about a week or 10 days.
Recalling some fond memories about justice Shantanagoudar, justice Saran told HT that he was enamoured by the late judge’s sense of humour.(Representational Image)
SC judge Mohan Shantanagoudar dies after prolonged illness at 62

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 01:00 AM IST
He was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Kerala high court, where he served as the chief justice. He had a tenure in the apex court till May 5, 2023.
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Set up Covid helpline for hospital beds, states told

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The states have also been asked to maintain a real-time record of available beds for the convenience of people looking for a hospital bed.
The Congress party has set up a four-member control room to assist people amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic as many call party leaders or local offices every day seeking help.(HT_PRINT)
After Rahul’s appeal, Cong sets up control rooms for Covid aid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:30 AM IST
In another tweet, Gandhi posted a front page of The New York Times and criticised Modi. “Shroud the truth Deny oxygen shortage Underreport deaths GOI is doing everything... ...to save his fake image!” he tweeted.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.(ANI photo)
Gopalkrishna Gandhi supports Yechury’s free Covid jabs appeal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Gopalkrishna Gandhi joined Communist leader Yechury in his plea and urged the government to suspend such projects and re-appropriate those sums to making , procuring and supplying vaccines to the states free of cost and make oxygen cylinders available as a national priority.
Unlike CBI, ED can record statement of any person in a case under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it is admissible as evidence in the court.
ED money laundering probe likely against Deshmukh

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The Bombay high court had asked CBI to look into the allegations as part of a preliminary enquiry.
Several states have been reporting a shortage of oxygen supply amid the Covid-19 surge.
Ensure liquid oxygen not used for any non-medical purpose: Centre to states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Even the existing stock of liquid oxygen will also be diverted for medical purposes, the Centre ordered.
