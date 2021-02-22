LIVE: Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 in US as tally tops 28 million

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,991,651 amid a fresh surge in its new daily cases. Cases have risen progressively since Feb 16 and 14,264 new infections were reported between Feb 20 and 21, the Union health ministry has reported. Maharashtra and Kerala have been flagged as areas of concern. The western state, which has the highest infection tally, has reported more than 6,000 daily infections for three straight days, including 6,971 on Sunday. Kerala, meanwhile, has been witnessing over 4,000 new daily cases, including 4,070 on Sunday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Kerala also has the highest active caseload in the country, followed by Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload of the United States is at over 28 million while more than 498,000 people have succumbed to the viral infection in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil is the third country, after the US and India, to cross 10 million cases. More than 246,000 people have died in the South American nation, as per Johns Hopkins. The global tally of cases is at over 111 million while death toll exceeds 2.4 million.