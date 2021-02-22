Schools for Classes 3 to 5 to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

The Haryana government on Monday announced that government and private primary schools will reopen in the state for students of Class 3 to Class 5 from March 24. In a letter issued by the Chandigarh department of school education, the government said that the schools will open from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

All Covid-19 guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of masks and checking of temperature of students will have be followed once the schools open, the government further said, adding that students will have to submit written consent from their parents allowing them to attend classes in the offline mode. The letter also added that attending classes in the offline mode would not be mandatory and students will not face any suspension if they choose the existing online mode of classes.

Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.

On February 1, the Haryana government had ordered reopening of schools for Classes 6 to 8. For these classes too, schools timings were kept from 10 am to 1.30 pm. The students were asked to bring a certificate from a health centre or doctor to certify that they do not have any Covid-like symptoms along with a written consent from their parents before coming to school.

After remaining shut for six months due to the pandemic, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12. However, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.

Haryana recorded 121 new coronavirus cases on Sunday with no death taking place during the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 861, while as many as 2,65,827 people have recovered from the contagion.

