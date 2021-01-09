LIVE: Priority will be given to healthcare workers during Covid-19 vaccination
The number of infection due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 88,810,289, as per the numbers published on John Hopkins University. The number of people succumbing to the disease was at 1,911,586.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
The United States which still reporting the highest number of daily cases of infection, confirmed nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours in a new record spike. The country also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll distribute more of the available doses of coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, New York prepared to begin to expand eligibility for the vaccine beyond front-line health-care workers to include people over 75, police officers, firefighters and others.
In the United Kingdom, London’s mayor declared an emergency after record fatalities. Germany also reported the most daily deaths since the start of the pandemic. Iran banned US and UK vaccinations.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir records 122 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,22,425 and death toll to 1,909. Officials said 58 people tested positive in Kashmir and 64 in Jammu. Two persons lost their lives in Jammu due to the viral infection. They added that 1, 18,422 people have recovered in the UT so far after 267 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96.73%. There are 2,094 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 40.59 lakh.
-
JAN 09, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Japan reports 7,109 new Covid-19 cases, 281,992 in total
The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan increased by 7,109 to reach 281,992 as of Saturday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus stands at 4,020, with 44 new fatalities announced Saturday.
-
JAN 09, 2021 06:19 PM IST
199 new Covid-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours
A total of 199 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, the state's health department said. "In the last 24 hours; 50445 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 199 of them are detected Covid positive. With this, the total number of cases in AP increased to 8,84,689. Of them 2607 are active," it informed in a statement.
-
JAN 09, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination drive to kick off in India on Jan 16
India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19 situation and vaccine preparedness. "After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc, the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a government statement said.
-
JAN 09, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Saturday received the first dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Neom city. Salman, 85, "received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine," the Arab News reported citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Ministry of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked the king "who provided all types of support in the interest of citizens and residents since the beginning of the pandemic until this day."
-
JAN 09, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Delhi reports 519 fresh cases, 12 deaths; positivity rate 0.65 pc
Delhi recorded 519 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the third time the daily incidences count stood above the 500-mark in January, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent. The infection tally in the city stood at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666, they said.
-
JAN 09, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Odisha reports 206 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death
Odisha on Saturday reported 206 new Covid-19 cases, a health department official said. The state's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,31,602 with the detection of the fresh cases, he said.
-
JAN 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Philippines logs 1,952 new Covid-19 cases, works to obtain the vaccine
The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,952 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to 485,797.
The death toll climbed to 9,398 after 34 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 291 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 449,615.
-
JAN 09, 2021 02:00 PM IST
36 new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry in 24 hours
Puducherry recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases and 51 recovered cases in the 24-hours. The total number of cases 38,425. The number of active cases is at 328 and the death toll reached 636.
-
JAN 09, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Most hospitalised Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months after falling ill: Study
More than three quarters of Covid-19 patients hospitalised for treatment have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
-
JAN 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Odisha records 206 new Covid-19 cases
Odisha recorded 206 new Covid-19 cases and 244 recoveries in Odisha on January 8. The number of active cases in the state is 2124, informs state health department.
-
JAN 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
90 people infected with new Covid-19 strain
Number of persons infected with the UK mutant strain of Covid-19 in India stands at 90, says Union Health Ministry
-
JAN 09, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases
Chinese authorities halted public transport in a provincial capital near Beijing on Saturday in an effort to stamp out a new cluster of coronavirus infections.
-
JAN 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
China to provide Covid-19 vaccines free of charge: Official
China will provide Covid-19 vaccines free of charge once they become available to the general public, government authorities said on Saturday.
-
JAN 09, 2021 11:45 AM IST
India to continue export of medicines, including vaccines: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the nation would continue to export medicines including vaccines.
-
JAN 09, 2021 11:12 AM IST
World waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19: PM Modi
"World not only waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19 but also looking at how it rolls out largest vaccination programme in world," said PM Modi.
-
JAN 09, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Statewise status of Covid-19 in India
-
JAN 09, 2021 10:00 AM IST
India's Covid-19 tally reaches 10,431,639
India's Covid-19 tally reached 10,431,639 after it reported 18,222 cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll was at 150,798.
-
JAN 09, 2021 09:44 AM IST
China ramps up vaccination rollout
China ramped up its vaccination rollout as the government warned about a possible winter spike in infections as people travel and gather for holidays.
-
JAN 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST
US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours
The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox