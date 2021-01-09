IND USA
Nurses, Ines, left, and Valerie prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to a health care worker at a coronavirus vaccine center in Poissy, France.
Nurses, Ines, left, and Valerie prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to a health care worker at a coronavirus vaccine center in Poissy, France.(AP)
LIVE: Priority will be given to healthcare workers during Covid-19 vaccination

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc, the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a government statement said.
By Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST

The number of infection due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 88,810,289, as per the numbers published on John Hopkins University. The number of people succumbing to the disease was at 1,911,586.

The United States which still reporting the highest number of daily cases of infection, confirmed nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours in a new record spike. The country also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll distribute more of the available doses of coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, New York prepared to begin to expand eligibility for the vaccine beyond front-line health-care workers to include people over 75, police officers, firefighters and others.

In the United Kingdom, London’s mayor declared an emergency after record fatalities. Germany also reported the most daily deaths since the start of the pandemic. Iran banned US and UK vaccinations.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • JAN 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir records 122 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,22,425 and death toll to 1,909. Officials said 58 people tested positive in Kashmir and 64 in Jammu. Two persons lost their lives in Jammu due to the viral infection. They added that 1, 18,422 people have recovered in the UT so far after 267 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96.73%. There are 2,094 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 40.59 lakh.

  • JAN 09, 2021 06:24 PM IST

    Japan reports 7,109 new Covid-19 cases, 281,992 in total

    The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan increased by 7,109 to reach 281,992 as of Saturday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus stands at 4,020, with 44 new fatalities announced Saturday.

  • JAN 09, 2021 06:19 PM IST

    199 new Covid-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

    A total of 199 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, the state's health department said. "In the last 24 hours; 50445 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 199 of them are detected Covid positive. With this, the total number of cases in AP increased to 8,84,689. Of them 2607 are active," it informed in a statement.

  • JAN 09, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Covid-19 vaccination drive to kick off in India on Jan 16

    India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19 situation and vaccine preparedness. "After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc, the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a government statement said.

  • JAN 09, 2021 04:37 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Saturday received the first dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Neom city. Salman, 85, "received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine," the Arab News reported citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

    Ministry of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked the king "who provided all types of support in the interest of citizens and residents since the beginning of the pandemic until this day."

  • JAN 09, 2021 04:36 PM IST

    Delhi reports 519 fresh cases, 12 deaths; positivity rate 0.65 pc

    Delhi recorded 519 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the third time the daily incidences count stood above the 500-mark in January, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent. The infection tally in the city stood at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666, they said.

  • JAN 09, 2021 03:45 PM IST

    Odisha reports 206 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

    Odisha on Saturday reported 206 new Covid-19 cases, a health department official said. The state's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,31,602 with the detection of the fresh cases, he said.

  • JAN 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    Philippines logs 1,952 new Covid-19 cases, works to obtain the vaccine

    The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,952 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to 485,797.

    The death toll climbed to 9,398 after 34 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 291 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 449,615.

  • JAN 09, 2021 02:00 PM IST

    36 new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry in 24 hours

    Puducherry recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases and 51 recovered cases in the 24-hours. The total number of cases 38,425. The number of active cases is at 328 and the death toll reached 636.

  • JAN 09, 2021 01:39 PM IST

    Most hospitalised Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months after falling ill: Study

    More than three quarters of Covid-19 patients hospitalised for treatment have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

  • JAN 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST

    Odisha records 206 new Covid-19 cases

    Odisha recorded 206 new Covid-19 cases and 244 recoveries in Odisha on January 8. The number of active cases in the state is 2124, informs state health department.

  • JAN 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST

    90 people infected with new Covid-19 strain

    Number of persons infected with the UK mutant strain of Covid-19 in India stands at 90, says Union Health Ministry

  • JAN 09, 2021 12:29 PM IST

    Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases

    Chinese authorities halted public transport in a provincial capital near Beijing on Saturday in an effort to stamp out a new cluster of coronavirus infections.

  • JAN 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    China to provide Covid-19 vaccines free of charge: Official

    China will provide Covid-19 vaccines free of charge once they become available to the general public, government authorities said on Saturday.

  • JAN 09, 2021 11:45 AM IST

    India to continue export of medicines, including vaccines: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the nation would continue to export medicines including vaccines.

  • JAN 09, 2021 11:12 AM IST

    World waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19: PM Modi

    "World not only waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19 but also looking at how it rolls out largest vaccination programme in world," said PM Modi.

  • JAN 09, 2021 10:24 AM IST

    Statewise status of Covid-19 in India

  • JAN 09, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally reaches 10,431,639

    India's Covid-19 tally reached 10,431,639 after it reported 18,222 cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll was at 150,798.

  • JAN 09, 2021 09:44 AM IST

    China ramps up vaccination rollout

    China ramped up its vaccination rollout as the government warned about a possible winter spike in infections as people travel and gather for holidays.

  • JAN 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST

    US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

    The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.

