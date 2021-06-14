LIVE: India sees another dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 70,421 new cases

India on Sunday recorded 70,421 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 3,921 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,510,410 and 374,305 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.





The active cases have further declined to 973,158 and constitute nearly 3.49% of the caseload while the overall recoveries have climbed to 28,162,947. On Monday, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily infections for the 32nd consecutive day.





As the cases in India are witnessing a declining trend, many states and Union territories (UTs) have started easing their lockdown or Covid-19 restrictions with a view to revive their economy.





Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations under the phased unlock process in the national capital. Markets and shopping malls, which were earlier allowed to open on an odd-even basis will now be every day from 8 am to 10 pm, Kejriwal said, adding restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.





In Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been extended for another week till June 21 with relaxations in 27 districts including the state capital Chennai. According to the latest guidelines, beauty parlours, salons and spas, public parks, shops and liquor shops are allowed to open in these 27 districts from today. However, restrictions will not be eased 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions.





Karnataka has started its phased unlocking process from today in 19 districts. Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum of two passengers, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed. Industries can operate with 50% work force. However, the existing lockdown rules will continue for 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Mysuru as they have a high positivity rate.





Meanwhile, a total of 253,195,048 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in the country till now of which 3,484,239 were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,103,522 received the first dose while 380,717 received both doses.













