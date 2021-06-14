Home / India News / LIVE: India sees another dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 70,421 new cases
A total of 253,195,048 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in India till now.
A total of 253,195,048 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in India till now. (AFP)
Live

LIVE: India sees another dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 70,421 new cases

The active cases in India have further declined to 1,026,159 and constitute nearly 3.5% of the caseload while the overall recoveries have climbed to 28,043.,446. On Sunday, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily infections.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:19 AM IST

India on Sunday recorded 70,421 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 3,921 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,510,410 and 374,305 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.


The active cases have further declined to 973,158 and constitute nearly 3.49% of the caseload while the overall recoveries have climbed to 28,162,947. On Monday, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily infections for the 32nd consecutive day.


As the cases in India are witnessing a declining trend, many states and Union territories (UTs) have started easing their lockdown or Covid-19 restrictions with a view to revive their economy.


Also Read| Cooperate with Covid-19 probe, WHO tells China


Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations under the phased unlock process in the national capital. Markets and shopping malls, which were earlier allowed to open on an odd-even basis will now be every day from 8 am to 10 pm, Kejriwal said, adding restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.


In Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been extended for another week till June 21 with relaxations in 27 districts including the state capital Chennai. According to the latest guidelines, beauty parlours, salons and spas, public parks, shops and liquor shops are allowed to open in these 27 districts from today. However, restrictions will not be eased 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions.


Also Read| ICMR eyes trial to study efficacy of therapies used in Covid treatment


Karnataka has started its phased unlocking process from today in 19 districts. Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum of two passengers, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed. Industries can operate with 50% work force. However, the existing lockdown rules will continue for 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Mysuru as they have a high positivity rate.


Also Read| AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over 60s too: EMA official


Meanwhile, a total of 253,195,048 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in the country till now of which 3,484,239 were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,103,522 received the first dose while 380,717 received both doses.




Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 14, 2021 09:19 AM IST

    India sees another dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 70,421 new cases

    India on Monday recorded 70,421 cases and 3,921 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 29,510,410 and 374,305 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Read more

  • JUN 14, 2021 07:53 AM IST

    Delhi unlock 3.0: All shops in markets, restaurants open today

    With Covid-19 numbers in Delhi dropping to a three-month low, all market activities have been allowed from Monday, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government. Read more

  • JUN 14, 2021 07:45 AM IST

    UK records 7,490 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

    The United Kingdom (UK) recorded nearly 7,500 new Covid-19 disease cases and eight more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 4,565,813 and 127,904 respectively, according to official figures.


    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to make an announcement that the end of Covid-related restrictions will be further delayed due to the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the virus, news agency Reuters reported.

India sees another dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 70,421 new cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:13 AM IST
From Monday, several states and Union territories (UTs) will be seeing more relaxations under their unlock plans in order to restart their economies.
