LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
India recorded 26,291 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 120,770,923 on Tuesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,672,073 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 97,415,949 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 16, 2021 08:22 AM IST
China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on March 15, up from five cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine a day earlier. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,062, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas during next 5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines
- Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end, Indo-Pacific ties in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC
- The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Split in OBC quota may help most backward from next year
- 2 panel members confirmed that they will recommend the current 27% quota be broken up into 4, or even 5 sub-categories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready for more talks’: Rajnath on farmers’ stir
- Making an appeal to farmers upset over the new agri-marketing laws, Singh said any problem can be resolved through talks and the government was ready to hold as many rounds of talks with the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox