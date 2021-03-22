LIVE: China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in Hungary

India registered 43,846 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 197 related deaths on Sunday which took the caseload and death toll to 11,599,130 and 159,755 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. More than 11.1 million people have recovered from the infection so far while the number of active cases have climbed to 309,087. Sunday's case count has been the highest since the beginning of this year.

Globally, over 122 million Covid-19 cases and at least 2.71 million related deaths have been recorded, according to data collated by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.