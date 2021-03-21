Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths so far
- The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far.
Over 122 million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and at least 2.71 million related deaths have been recorded globally so far, according to the data collated by theJohns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseloads, while Brazil and India have the second- and third-highest number of infections in the world respectively. The US has also the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far. The country, however, is also leading the vaccination drive in absolute terms as more than 121 million doses of vaccine to provide immunity against the infection have been administered. The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has given the emergency use authorisation to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
India has reported nearly 11.6 million Covid-19 cases amid a renewed surge in infection in several states, led by Maharashtra. The daily cases in Maharashtra have been on a rise since February 10 after a majority of economic activities re-opened. India’s richest state on Sunday registered its highest ever single-day spike of 30,535 new Covid-19 cases and 99 related deaths, taking the total caseload tally to 2,479,682 and related deaths to 53,399.
Meanwhile, India has administered more than 44.60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, only behind the US and China, as per the scientific publication Our World in Data. The drug controller general of India (DCGI) has given emergency use authorisation to Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
Here’s the list of 10 countries with the most number of Covid-19 cases:
US - 29.78 million
Brazil - 11.95 million
India - 11.59 million
Russia - 4.40 million
UK - 4.30 million
France - 4.27 million
Italy - 3.35 million
Spain - 3.21 million
Turkey - 2.99 million
Germany - 2.66 million
