Health workers inspect Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment.
Live

LIVE: China reports 25 new mainland Covid-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution”.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:45 AM IST

India on Sunday recorded 311,170 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,077 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.68 million cases and 270,284 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,697,584 of which 3,392,646 people have died and 142,146,432 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,713,078 cases and 600,139 deaths respectively.


The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.


Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution” as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.



Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 17, 2021 06:44 AM IST

    Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda

    Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23.

  • MAY 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    China reports 25 new mainland Covid-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks

    Mainland China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on May 16, up from 18 cases a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

  • MAY 17, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    UNICEF says rich countries can afford to donate Covax jabs

    Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, UNICEF said Monday.

  • MAY 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    South Africa launches plan to vaccinate 5m citizens, at risk of Covid death, by June

    South Africa has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate by the end of June its five million citizens at the highest risk of dying from Covid-19 in the second phase of its programme to combat the pandemic.

  • MAY 17, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    Boris Johnson urges caution as B.1.617.2 variant from India clouds UK’s unlocking

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution” as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.

  • MAY 17, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine today

    The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

