LIVE: China reports 25 new mainland Covid-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks

India on Sunday recorded 311,170 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,077 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.68 million cases and 270,284 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,697,584 of which 3,392,646 people have died and 142,146,432 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,713,078 cases and 600,139 deaths respectively.





The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.





Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution” as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.







