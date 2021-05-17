LIVE: China reports 25 new mainland Covid-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken "with a heavy dose of caution".
India on Sunday recorded 311,170 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,077 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.68 million cases and 270,284 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.
The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,697,584 of which 3,392,646 people have died and 142,146,432 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,713,078 cases and 600,139 deaths respectively.
The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution” as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.
-
MAY 17, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda
Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23.
-
MAY 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
China reports 25 new mainland Covid-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks
Mainland China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on May 16, up from 18 cases a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
-
MAY 17, 2021 05:37 AM IST
UNICEF says rich countries can afford to donate Covax jabs
Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, UNICEF said Monday.
-
MAY 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST
South Africa launches plan to vaccinate 5m citizens, at risk of Covid death, by June
South Africa has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate by the end of June its five million citizens at the highest risk of dying from Covid-19 in the second phase of its programme to combat the pandemic.
-
MAY 17, 2021 05:27 AM IST
Boris Johnson urges caution as B.1.617.2 variant from India clouds UK’s unlocking
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next step out of lockdown must be taken “with a heavy dose of caution” as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday.
-
MAY 17, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine today
The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
LIVE: Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine today
