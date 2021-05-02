LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases
India’s caseload remained above 390,000 on Sunday, registering a slight dip from Saturday when the nation recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The daily death toll also remained above 3,500 which pushed the total death toll to 215,542. The nation which is reeling from a second wave of Covid-19 which has stressed the nation’s medical infrastructure. Several health experts believe that if the situation is not resolved the medical infrastructure in worst-hit states will put undue pressure on the system.
As India fights the second wave of the pandemic, counting of votes for 5 assembly elections have begun. Polling officials in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are counting votes under the shadow of Covid-19.
Thailand and Germany have reported spikes in the number of deaths and cases respectively. Australia’s Perth could be subjected to a second snap-lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases. Pakistan health minister said that over 3,000 children, aged between 1-10 years, contracted Covid-19 in April.
MAY 02, 2021 09:41 AM IST
3 new Covid-19 cases puts Australia's Perth at lockdown risk
Australia's fourth-largest city Perth may face a second snap lockdown as three people tested positive for Covid-19.
MAY 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST
PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation
PM Modi will meet the nation's medical experts at 9:30am to review oxygen and medicine availability.
MAY 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST
More than 3,000 children in Pakistan got infected in April
Pak health ministry said that over 3,000 children in Pakistan between the age of 1 to 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 in April.
- The Labour panel, led by Bhartruhari Mahtab, planned to meet on April 23 to discuss cotton plantations and scheduled a study tour in April.