A medical worker prepares a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Max hospital in New Delhi on May 1, 2021 during the first day of India's vaccination drive to all adults.
Live

LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases

Five legislative assemblies' counting of votes underway amid Covid-19 shadow in India. Germany sees spike in new cases.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST

India’s caseload remained above 390,000 on Sunday, registering a slight dip from Saturday when the nation recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The daily death toll also remained above 3,500 which pushed the total death toll to 215,542. The nation which is reeling from a second wave of Covid-19 which has stressed the nation’s medical infrastructure. Several health experts believe that if the situation is not resolved the medical infrastructure in worst-hit states will put undue pressure on the system.

As India fights the second wave of the pandemic, counting of votes for 5 assembly elections have begun. Polling officials in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are counting votes under the shadow of Covid-19.

Thailand and Germany have reported spikes in the number of deaths and cases respectively. Australia’s Perth could be subjected to a second snap-lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases. Pakistan health minister said that over 3,000 children, aged between 1-10 years, contracted Covid-19 in April.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 09:41 AM IST

    3 new Covid-19 cases puts Australia's Perth at lockdown risk

    Australia's fourth-largest city Perth may face a second snap lockdown as three people tested positive for Covid-19.

  • MAY 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST

    PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation

    PM Modi will meet the nation's medical experts at 9:30am to review oxygen and medicine availability.

  • MAY 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST

    More than 3,000 children in Pakistan got infected in April

    Pak health ministry said that over 3,000 children in Pakistan between the age of 1 to 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Jammu and Kashmir, Apr 01 (ANI): A view of deserted street amid a lockdown as Authorities on 29 April imposed an 84-hour lockdown in 11 out of 20 districts of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir: 5-member team formed to tackle Covid crisis

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
At a time when many Covid patients have died across the country due to shortage of oxygen, the LG asked for a judicious use of the life-saving gas in the UT and an increase in the number of beds with oxygen cylinders.
Many states in the country are facing a shortage of medical oxygen for very severe patients.(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi to meet experts to review oxygen, medicine availability amid Covid surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:51 AM IST
  • Meanwhile, the government has informed the Supreme Court that PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are “directly involved” in augmenting the oxygen supply on a “war-footing”.
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Max hospital in New Delhi on May 1, 2021 during the first day of India's vaccination drive to all adults.( AFP)
india news

LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Five legislative assemblies' counting of votes underway amid Covid-19 shadow in India. Germany sees spike in new cases.
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,
india news

Slight dip in India's daily Covid-19 tally with 392,488 infections in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • According to the health ministry, 3,689 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 215,542.
Kochi: Preparation underway on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls, in Kochi, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_01_2021_000151A) (PTI)
india news

Mystery of unused EVM found at Assam counting centre resolved by EC

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 assembly seats began on Sunday morning in the backdrop of exit poll predictions of a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance in the state.
Pritiman Mohapatra. (Photo: Sourced)
india news

Senior journalist succumbs to Covid in Odisha; 12th such death in past month

By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Pritiman Mohapatra, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for Covid 8 days ago, is survived by his mother, wife, and a daughter, all of whom have also tested positive.
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.
india news

News updates from HT: Parliament panel meetings stalled amid surge in Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high on Saturday with over 400,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hour.
india news

From US to Germany: List of countries that have sent Covid aid to India so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • The United States has so far sent three shipment of emergency relief material and several more are expected over the next week.
Assam officials took Covid-19 tests before the counting day for assembly elections 2021. (PTI)
india news

Assam assembly elections 2021: Counting begins in shadow of Covid-19 crisis

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Assam: Number of counting halls has been increased to 331, compared to 143 set up during 2016 assembly polls, to ensure social distancing and other Covid-19 related standard operating procedures.
The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

Covishield production in full swing, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST
In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from 400 to 300 per dose for states
A flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India on Saturday night.(MEA/Twitter)
india news

‘Grateful to US for its support’: MEA on receiving 3rd Covid consignment

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • The US sent help after its President Joe Biden assured to stand by India in its time of crisis.
The ministry said that a total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive.
india news

Over 80k beneficiaries in 18-44 age group vaccinated so far: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,66,37,825.
Parliament could work for only 34 days since the pandemic hit the country in March last year. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Parliament panel meetings stalled amid Covid-19 spike

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:33 AM IST
  • The Labour panel, led by Bhartruhari Mahtab, planned to meet on April 23 to discuss cotton plantations and scheduled a study tour in April.
File photo: A medical worker inoculates a young woman with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre. (PTI)
india news

Kerala facing acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccine: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Kerala is facing an acute shortage of vaccine and it is not in a position to provide shots to people in the 18-45 age group now, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, adding that repeated requests to the Union government for more doses failed to yield any result
HT Image
india news

Good Samaritans offer hope as Covid crisis grips B’luru

By Arun Dev & Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: With Bengaluru struggling to cope up with rising Covid cases, good Samaritans in the city rolled up their sleeves to extend a helping hand to those in need
