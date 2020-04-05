e-paper
Home / India News / 'Light your candles tonight': Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari resound PM Modi's call

‘Light your candles tonight’: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari resound PM Modi’s call

“The whole of India will give a unique message to the world with its determination at exactly 9 o’clock tonight,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted out.

Apr 05, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi on Friday gave a call to citizens to switch off the lights in their homes and light oil lamps, candles, and flash their mobile phone torches on April 5 at 9pm, for nine minutes.
PM Modi on Friday gave a call to citizens to switch off the lights in their homes and light oil lamps, candles, and flash their mobile phone torches on April 5 at 9pm, for nine minutes.(HT Photo)
         

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged the citizens to switch off their household lights tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The whole of India will give a unique message to the world with its determination at exactly 9 o’clock tonight,” Singh tweeted out.

“Light your candle or mobile flashlight at your home’s door or the balcony. # 9 PM9minute,” Singh’s tweet read.  

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also resounded Singh’s message and urged the countrymen to participate in the 9-minute blackout tonight. 

Gadkari said that by following PM Modi’s call to light diyas, candles or mobile flashlights tonight, the country will walk away from the darkness spread by coronavirus onto the path of light and from despair to hope.  

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and reminded everyone to light candles, diyas and switch off household lights tonight.  

Aao, phir se diya jalayein (Come, let’s light a lamp once again),” PM Modi tweeted.

In a release by the power ministry on Saturday, the government said that the move is a voluntary one and applies only to residences. The call is only to switch off residential lights and does not apply to household appliances, fans, et cetera. Hospitals, public utility services, government and essential services will continue to work. The ministry also clarified that there will be no effect on the grid due to the move.

