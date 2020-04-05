‘Light your candles tonight’: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari resound PM Modi’s call

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:03 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged the citizens to switch off their household lights tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The whole of India will give a unique message to the world with its determination at exactly 9 o’clock tonight,” Singh tweeted out.

“Light your candle or mobile flashlight at your home’s door or the balcony. # 9 PM9minute,” Singh’s tweet read.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की अपील पर आज सारा भारत ठीक ९ बजे अपनी संकल्पशक्ति से पूरी दुनिया को एक अनूठा संदेश देगा।



घर की लाइट रात ९ बजे ९ मिनट के लिए बंद करके अपने घर के दरवाज़े या बालकनी पर दिया, मोमबत्ती या मोबाइल की टॉर्च की रोशनी करें।#9PM9minute — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 5, 2020

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also resounded Singh’s message and urged the countrymen to participate in the 9-minute blackout tonight.

आज रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट हमें माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के आह्वान पर सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखते हुए दरवाजे, खिड़की, बालकनी या छत पर दीया, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च या मोबाइल की फ्लैसलाइट जलाकर कोरोना से फैले अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर और निराशा से आशा की ओर जाना है। #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/yhnMNrXehD — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 5, 2020

Gadkari said that by following PM Modi’s call to light diyas, candles or mobile flashlights tonight, the country will walk away from the darkness spread by coronavirus onto the path of light and from despair to hope.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and reminded everyone to light candles, diyas and switch off household lights tonight.

“Aao, phir se diya jalayein (Come, let’s light a lamp once again),” PM Modi tweeted.

In a release by the power ministry on Saturday, the government said that the move is a voluntary one and applies only to residences. The call is only to switch off residential lights and does not apply to household appliances, fans, et cetera. Hospitals, public utility services, government and essential services will continue to work. The ministry also clarified that there will be no effect on the grid due to the move.