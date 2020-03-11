e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus link to Karnataka death not confirmed, says minister; suspends official

Coronavirus link to Karnataka death not confirmed, says minister; suspends official

The dead man had returned to Kalaburgi on February 29 and was admitted to hospital for flu-like symptoms on March 5. His family had moved him to a hospital in Hyderabad against medical advice.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:26 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
New Delhi, India - March 11, 2020: People wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country, at Janpath Market, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - March 11, 2020: People wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country, at Janpath Market, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The death of a 76-year-old man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia was not linked to coronavirus, Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. The minister’s clarification came minutes after the health department rebutted unconfirmed reports linking the man’s death to coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Sriramulu told reporters that the man, whose condition had deteriorated shortly after his return to the country, was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and asthma. The government is awaiting the results of the coronavirus tests from the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru, the minister said.

He is reported to have died last night in an ambulance while being moved between Karnataka and neighbouring Telangana.

The dead man had returned to Kalaburgi on February 29 and was admitted to hospital for flu-like symptoms on March 5. His family had moved him to a hospital in Hyderabad against medical advice.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said the old man was only a suspected case of coronavirus, not confirmed. “The district health department has taken some precautions for the funeral of the deceased. This should not create any unnecessary confusion and fear,” said Sriramulu, according to news agency IANS.

Sriramulu has, however, ordered suspension of the health officer of Kalburgi district 500 km from Bengaluru on the charge that he had revealed details about the patient including his name.

The top virology institute has confirmed 60 cases of novel coronavirus in the country, with two fresh positive cases - one each from Delhi and Rajasthan - being reported.

The figure includes five positive cases reported in Delhi and nine persons who were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning. The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians, the health ministry said on Thursday.

tags
top news
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news