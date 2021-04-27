IND USA
The Union health ministry said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has so far administered over 145 million doses of the vaccine.
The Union health ministry said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has so far administered over 145 million doses of the vaccine.(HT File Photo)
Covid-19 LIVE: Assam minister says oxygen situation to remain stable for next 10 days in state

With 352,991 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 2,812 fatalities, the country's cases tally reached 17,313,163 and the death toll climbed to 195,123 on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST

India's Covid-19 crisis continued unabated as the country reported over 300,000 new infections of the disease for the fifth straight day on Monday. With 352,991 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 2,812 fatalities, the country's cases tally reached 17,313,163 while the death toll climbed to 195,123. The active caseload now stands at 2,814,658 and accounts for 16.25% of the overall cases.

Among the states, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected in terms of total recorded positive cases. The state witnessed a sharp fall in its daily new Covid-19 infection count on Monday with 48,700 new cases. The national capital New Delhi, too, saw a drop in its daily tally with over 20,000 new cases. However, 380 patients succumbed to the disease in the city within the previous 24 hours, a record spike in its daily new fatalities.

Meanwhile, many countries have pledged their support to India's efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier on Monday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation in India "beyond heartbreaking" and said that the global body was providing critical equipment and supplies. Many other countries including the US, the UK, France, Australia and Germany have also assured to supply India with equipment and other to tide over the crisis.

The Union health ministry said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has so far seen over 145 million doses of the vaccine being administered to the people till 8am on Sunday, of which more than three million doses were given on the day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST

    Himanta Biswa Sarma says oxygen situation in Assam to remain stable for next 10 days

    Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the oxygen situation in the state would remain stable for the next 10 days and there should not be any panic, reports ANI.

