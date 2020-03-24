Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces curfew in two cities to check Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 06:40 IST

In one of his first decisions after taking charge of his fourth term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan late-night announced that curfew would be clamped on Bhopal and Jabalpur where coronavirus affected patients have been found.

Chouhan made the announcement after his first meeting with officials on coronavirus.

He said, “Curfew is an unpleasant decision but it is necessitated to save people’s lives. The government will make arrangements for the supply of all essential commodities to people.” The curfew will be effective from Tuesday.

“Positive cases of #CORONAVIRUS have been found in Jabalpur and Bhopal. Today, it has been decided to impose curfew in both these cities from 24 March. I want to tell all the citizens that this is very important for your safety,” a tweet posted by Chouhan’s office read.

“Preventing the infection of #CORONAVIRUS is our only goal and objective at the moment. In this regard, we have taken a detailed meeting in the ministry today by taking detailed decisions,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister thanked the people of the state on his appointment and said that fighting Covid-19 is the topmost priority of his administration at this hour.

“You have absolutely no need to panic. To protect yourself and others you have to live in your home. The supply of things of daily needs will continue uninterrupted, there will be no shortage of anything,” Chouhan said.

Coronavirus has infected over 400 people in the country and claimed 9 lives. Over 200,000 have been affected by the pandemic across the globe while more than 12,000 have been killed by the infection.