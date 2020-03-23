e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

This is Shivraj Singh Chouhan fourth term as chief minister.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected leader of BJP legislature party unanimously
Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected leader of BJP legislature party unanimously(Sourced)
         

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, days after the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

This is 61-year-old Chouhan’s fourth term as chief minister.

During the political crisis the Congress faced in the state, Chouhan took the lead and continued to attack the government. It was he who filed the petition in the Supreme Court last Monday along with nine other MLAs seeking directions to issue an order to the Speaker of the state assembly to conduct a floor test.

The low-profile Chouhan was picked to lead the BJP after a period of political instability in the state. In 2003, Uma Bharti had led the party to victory in the state but was soon replaced with Babulal Gaur in less than a year. Gaur lasted just over a year before Chouhan took over. He had been a parliamentarian but was a low profile leader. It was a case of the organisation anointing an appropriate leader.

Soon, as Chouhan settled down, the leader in him emerged.

He focused on governance and delivered on infrastructure. A major complaint against Digvijaya Singh’s regime was the condition of roads and power. Madhya Pradesh slowly transformed on both fronts. Primarily an agricultural state, this was Chouhan’s crowning success.

He delivered some of the highest growth rates and the state saw a boom in production. Chouhan positioned himself as ‘Mamaji’, a benevolent, paternal figure looking out for citizens, especially the women and the young. He also delivered a range welfare schemes to different social groups.

All of this helped Chouhan construct a wide social coalition of upper castes, who had traditionally been with the party, Other Backward Classes (OBC) to which Chouhan himself belongs and segments of Dalits and tribals. This helped him win in 2008 and 2013. Factionalism in the Congress, with leaders pulling in different directions, helped Chouhan.

Chouhan - a low key chief minister, close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seen as pro-poor and welfarist in his approach and a competent administrator - is now one of BJP’s most senior leaders.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic “accelerating,” says WHO chief
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic “accelerating,” says WHO chief
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news