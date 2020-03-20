e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi likely to address all CMs and state health ministers

A senior official said that the meeting will be done through video conference, keeping in view current travel restrictions.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 02:43 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address all chief ministers and health ministers to find ways to strengthen efforts to combat Covid-19.

The official said that the conference can happen as early as Friday afternoon.

The ministers will discuss how states are working to contain the virus.

They will also likely discuss the financial aspect of the massive public health operations and, how the Centre and states can work together for better results.

A former PMO official said that the last time the PM held a meeting with CMs using the video facilities in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was in March 2019, before the poll code of conduct was rolled out. That event was used to inaugurate projects via video and the chief ministers of related states were present.

