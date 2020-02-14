e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
SpiceJet has announced that it has suspended its Delhi-Hong Kong flights.
SpiceJet has announced that it has suspended its Delhi-Hong Kong flights. (HT Archives)
         

With the novel coronavirus outbreak killing nearly 1,500 people in China, SpiceJet on Friday announced that it would be suspending Delhi-Hong Kong flights from February 16 to 29.

IndiGo and Air India have already suspended all their flights between India and China.

“SpiceJet has decided to temporarily suspend its daily Delhi-Hong Kong passenger flight from February 16th to 29th, 2020,” the budget carrier’s spokesperson stated.

