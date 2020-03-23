‘Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating,’ says WHO; lauds India’s efforts on curbing spread

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:53 IST

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”, the World Health Organisation warned nations on Monday and said it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak of the disease.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” the WHO chief said.

The World Health Organisation also said India has huge capacities and must lead the way in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A lot depends on the way in which India deals with the coronavirus cases it has reported, the global health watchdog said.

However, the World Health Organisation also clarified that “we are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic”.

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India climbed to 468.

In India, 30 states, covering 548 districts, have announced a complete lockdown; partial curbs have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. This includes 82 districts, where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.