Coronavirus SAARC video conference: PM Modi offers $10 million aid to fight Covid 19

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested setting up of an emergency fund to battle Covid 19 in the south Asia region and made an initial offer of USD 10 million as India’s contribution. He also offered technical and manpower assistance to the eight-member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation who had joined a video conference to discuss a joint strategy to deal with coronavirus in the region.

“I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund; this could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us,” PM Modi told Saarc leaders.

He said India can start with an initial offer of “USD 10 million” for coronavirus emergency fund.

Prime minister had also offered assistance through a rapid response team of medical professionals that could rush to the aide of an emergency situation in any of the member states when and if required.

“They will be on stand-by, to be placed at your disposal, if required,” prime minister said.

He also said a joint research platform to coordinate efforts for controlling epidemics within the South Asian region could be floated with the assistance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He also offered to share software enabling tracking of virus-infected persons that could possibly result in coronavirus containment efforts.

Maldivian President thanked India for providing technical and medical assistance and for evacuating its nationals. Heads of states of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan also thanked and acknowledged help from India in fighting the disease.

“It is clear we have to work together; we can respond best to coronavirus by coming together, not growing apart,” PM Modi said.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said health ministers of Saarc nations can hold a video conference to discuss specific issues related to COVID-19, while Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa advised the creation of a ministerial level group of Saarc members to deal with various challenges including on the economical front.

The Saarc member nations together account for less than 200 positive cases of Covid 19 so far, most of them--107-- are in India followed by Pakistan.