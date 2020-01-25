Coronavirus scare in India: Two under special observation in Kerala

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:43 IST

Two people, who returned from China in recent days, are under special observation in Kerala after they developed flue and fever, state health officials said. They said at least 73 people, mostly students pursuing studies in China, are under observation in their houses for the possible exposure to the deadly coronavirus that has claimed 26 lives so far.

“There is no need for any panic. We have examined many who returned from China in the last few days. Two of them have been admitted to medical colleges after they complained of flu and fever. It was only a precaution,” said State health minister KK Shailaja. The minister said they were not quarantined but under strict observation as per the medical protocol. One is admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college and the other in Kochi.

The health department has asked those who are under observation in their houses to remain stay put at least 28 days in their houses and avoid further travel and interaction with others. Health officials will be interacting with them regularly to gauge their health parameters.

As over 20,000 passengers returning from mainland China and Hong Kong underwent thermal screenings at the seven international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) in Delhi has set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of the respiratory infection, reported PTI.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before. It has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).