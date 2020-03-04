As India preps to stave off coronavirus scare, 3 more suspected cases reported

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:52 IST

As India strengthens its defences to fight the spread of coronavirus, three more suspected cases of the disease have been reported across the country.

An Indian couple, working in a Singaporean cargo ship, was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Odisha after the man developed mild fever on his arrival at Paradip port from China where the coronavirus death toll has reached 2,943, news agency PTI reported.

The authorities of the Paradip port referred the couple from Uttar Pradesh to the SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their screening, PTI further said.

The cargo ship with 23 crew members, including the couple, started their voyage from China on February 15 and arrived at Paradip Port on March 1. The ship also travelled to South Korea and Singapore en route.

Since the ship travelled through some countries hit by the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple has been referred to the SCBMCH, Port Hospital’s chief medical officer Prahallad Panda said.

“Before shifting them to the SCBMCH, the man and his wife had been quarantined in the ship itself,” he added.

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that a suspected case of coronavirus has come to their knowledge.

“It’s not right to jump to conclusions. Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his (suspected patient’s) reports come in. We have come to know that the person is from Bilaspur,” Thakur said while speaking to the reporters.

So far, six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala - who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.