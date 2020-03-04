e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / World Bank unveils $12 billion aid package to combat coronavirus

World Bank unveils $12 billion aid package to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus update: The funds, some of which are targeted to the world’s poorest nations, can be used for medical equipment or health services and will include expertise and policy advice, the bank said in a statement.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 08:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Coronavirus that erupted in central China in December has killed more than 3,000 worldwide and infected over 90,000 people.
Coronavirus that erupted in central China in December has killed more than 3,000 worldwide and infected over 90,000 people.(REUTERS)
         

The World Bank unveiled a $12 billion aid package on Tuesday that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs,” World Bank President David Malpass told reporters.

He said it is critical to “recognize the extra burden on poor countries” least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The funds, some of which are targeted to the world’s poorest nations, can be used for medical equipment or health services and will include expertise and policy advice, the bank said in a statement.

The virus that erupted in central China in December has killed more than 3,000 worldwide and infected over 90,000 people.

Malpass said the money -- $8 billion of which is new -- will go to countries that request help. The bank has been in contact with many member nations, but he did not specify which are likely to be the first to receive aid.

“The point is to move fast. Speed is needed to save lives,” he said in a conference call.

“We want to make the best use of the World Bank’s extensive resources and global expertise and the historical knowledge of crisis,” he said, citing similar crisis funding to combat the Ebola and Zika outbreaks in recent years.

tags
top news
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
MP MLAs ‘confined’ to a hotel near Delhi by BJP leaders, alleges Congress
MP MLAs ‘confined’ to a hotel near Delhi by BJP leaders, alleges Congress
The Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on reservations has gaps | Opinion
The Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on reservations has gaps | Opinion
How India is bolstering its quarantine facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak
How India is bolstering its quarantine facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak
WhatsApp dark mode now available for all users globally
WhatsApp dark mode now available for all users globally
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Prasad, Sivaramakrishnan, Joshi in race for chief selector
Prasad, Sivaramakrishnan, Joshi in race for chief selector
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news