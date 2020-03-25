e-paper
Coronavirus Update: 54-yr-old man with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus Update: 54-yr-old man with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

The patient was admitted at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and had a history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, Vijayabaskar said

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:22 IST
The minister had said earlier that three new cases of Covid-19 disease were reported in the state and that the patients have been kept in isolation.
A 54-year-old man, who had no recent travel history, died in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai after contracting Covid-19, the state’s health minister C Vijayabaskar said on Wednesday.

The patient was admitted at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and had a history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, Vijayabaskar said.

“#update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back. He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu (sic),” Vijayabaskar tweeted early on Wednesday.

The minister had said earlier that three new cases of Covid-19 disease were reported in the state and that the patients have been kept in isolation.

“#coronaupdate: 3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt.Hosp, 55Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25Y M return from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu (sic),” Vijayabaskar tweeted.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths in India and about 536 confirmed cases.

