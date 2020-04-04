Coronavirus update: BMC allocates Covid-19 hospitals for elderly, vulnerable

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:54 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked several hospitals in Mumbai for the admission and treatment of people vulnerable to Covid-19, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus disease patients in Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in the country. On Friday, 67 new cases were reported taking the number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 490 and deaths to 26.

Among the new cases, 43 are from Mumbai, 10 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 9 from Pune, 6 from Ahmednagar, and 1 each from Ratnagiri and Washim.

In a standard operating procedure issued on Friday, BMC said the allotted hospitals have the “necessary manpower and infrastructure” to manage Covid-19 patients.

“Symptomatic positive patients and referred patients will be shifted admitted to Covid-19 hospitals. Kasturba Hospital, St George Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Nanavati Hospital and Saifee Hospital,” it said in a circular on Friday.

It also said that those below 60 years of age and are asymptomatic will be taken to six isolation centres. These include the Nagpada Maternity Home STD Clinic building, Maternity Home behind Lilavati Hospital, PWD Guest House in Andheri (West), Diagnostic Centre at Punjab Galli, MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR) in Powai, Urban Health Centre Shivaji Nagar and Mahatma Gandhi Hall Opposite Bandra Talav.

“The isolation centres will be managed a doctor and para-medical staff… A police personnel will be available for providing security,” it said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said Maharashtra is likely to extend the lockdown beyond April 14, especially in Mumbai and other urban areas by two more weeks.