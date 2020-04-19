e-paper
Coronavirus update: ‘Fight against Covid-19 biggest invisible war’, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India is fighting Covid-19 crisis on war footing and all government agencies are working in close coordination.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:16 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is fighting Covid-19 crisis on war footing .
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is fighting Covid-19 crisis on war footing .(ANI File Photo )
         

Fight against Covid-19 is biggest invisible war in our lifetime; a war against humanity, defence minister Rajnath Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said that India is fighting Covid-19 crisis on war footing and all government agencies are working in close coordination.

Expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering being used, he added saying “Armed forces are taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing and work from home to check coronavirus.”

