Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:44 IST

The government on Monday banned all domestic commercial airlines from Tuesday midnight but said the restrictions will not apply to cargo flights in yet another measure to impose a lockdown in the country fighting the coronavirus spread.

“The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight that is 23.59 hours IST on 24/3/2020,” a spokesperson of the ministry of civil aviation said.

“Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020,” the spokesperson added.

The number of Covid-19 patients has jumped to 415, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Monday.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in several states and warned of legal action against people violating the ban.