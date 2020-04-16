e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: HAL hands over 300 Aerosol boxes to six state govts to aid Covid-19 fight

Coronavirus update: HAL hands over 300 Aerosol boxes to six state govts to aid Covid-19 fight

HAL says transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient, and it can significantly reduce the possibility of Covid-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province of China on January 28, 2020
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province of China on January 28, 2020(Reuters Photo )
         

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday said it has produced and handed over more than 300 Aerosol boxes that acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient to various state governments, as part of its fight against Covid-19.

As part of its continued fight against Covid-19, HAL has produced and handed over more than 300 Aerosol boxes to various state governments like Karnataka, UP, Maharashtra, AP, Telangana and Kerala to be used in hospitals, the company said in a statement.

It said, the transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient, and it can significantly reduce the possibility of Covid-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.

The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need, HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

HAL management has already announced contribution of Rs 26.25 crore in PM-CARES fund, the company said.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news