e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Madhya Pradesh TikTok user who poked fun at masks tests Covid-19 positive

Coronavirus update: Madhya Pradesh TikTok user who poked fun at masks tests Covid-19 positive

In one of the videos, apparently shot after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the man was purportedly seen sitting on a bike and when someone asked him to wear a mask, he dismissed it saying, why to trust a piece of cloth, keep faith in God.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
A boy seen wearing mask standing inside the gate at Grand Road during nation wide lockdown due to Covid-19 spread in Mumbai.
A boy seen wearing mask standing inside the gate at Grand Road during nation wide lockdown due to Covid-19 spread in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A 25-year-old man, who in a TikTok video ridiculed the use of masks for protection against Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, an official said on Sunday.

Authorities at the hospital where he is admitted had to seize his mobile phone as he kept posting more videos from the isolation facility even after testing positive.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

His condition is stable, Sagar’s Government Bundelkhand Medical College Dean Dr G S Patel told PTI.

In one of the videos, apparently shot after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the man was purportedly seen sitting on a bike and when someone asked him to wear a mask, he dismissed it saying, Is kapde ke tukde par kya bharosa rakhna, rakhna hai to us upar wale par rakho (why to trust a piece of cloth, keep faith in God).

In later part of the video, he was seen throwing a piece of cloth in the air while the song ‘Faya Kun, Faya Kun’, from the movie “Rockstar” played in the background.

Patel said the man came to the government hospital with complaints of cough and fever and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

This is the first Covid-19 case reported from Sagar district, the official said, adding that the man does not have any travel history.

Even after testing positive for the disease, he posted a video on TikTok from the isolation facility of the hospital where he is admitted.

In this video, he was seen sporting a mask and asking people to pray for him.

Also read| ‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre

“Following complaint that the coronavirus patient shot the video from the quarantine centre and uploaded it through internet, we took his mobile phone in our custody,” Patel said.

After the man uploaded these videos on TikTok, several people mocked him for making fun of the mask.

tags
top news
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news