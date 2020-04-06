Coronavirus Update: Manipur’s first Covid-19 case tests negative after treatment, likely to be discharged soon

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:48 IST

Manipur’s first Covid-19 case was tested and found negative for the second time on Monday after being treated for the disease. This was the second consecutive negative result in the last three days, said the Covid-19 Common Control Room in a press release.

The patient, a woman, is likely to be discharged soon from government-run JNIMS hospital, the release said.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 24 while the second positive case was confirmed on April 2.

After treatment, the woman was tested first on April 4 and then on April 6, testing negative both the times. The second confirmed case in the state is still being treated in RIMS hospital.

Meanwhile, a 4.7 tone consignment of the medical items consisting of PPE, sodium hypochlorite, hand sanitizers, N-95 and triple layered masks was delivered to the state by air force aircraft at the initiative of the state government,the release added.

In another development, state governor Najma Heptulla donated 30% of her salary ffor one year starting from April to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance & Relief in Emergency situation (CARES) Fund. The Central Agricultural University, Imphal has also donated a sum of Rs 29.03 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Manipur Civil Service Association, officers belonging to the State’s elite Civil Services also contributed a total of Rs. 8.20 lakhs and donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of Manipur Chief Minister.

All markets and shops except those selling medicines, milk booths and newspapers hawkers have been ordered to remain closed in Manipur till April 12 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The respective district magistrates of the state have issued relevant and identical notifications in this regard on Sunday evening.