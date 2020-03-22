e-paper
India News / Number of Covid-19 cases soar to 324 in India

Number of Covid-19 cases soar to 324 in India

The rise in the Covid-19 cases comes on a day millions of people kept themselves at the homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed or a Janta Curfew to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Mar 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People, some wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure amid rising coronavirus concerns, at Sector 58, in Noida.
People, some wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure amid rising coronavirus concerns, at Sector 58, in Noida.(Virendra Singh Gosain / Hindustan Times)
         

India recorded a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases to 324, as Maharastra and Kerala continued to report more patients, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

Roads across India were empty as Indian Railways stopped operating its trains and Metro services were suspended as well.

The Janta Curfew began at 7 am on Sunday and will end at 9pm.

India reported its first Covid-19 case on January 30 from Kerala and two more cases were reported in the next couple of days.

All three were medical students from Wuhan, the Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak, who returned to their hometown in Kerala.

All three have recovered.

The number of people who have died from the respiratory disease stands at five so far and 24 have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

