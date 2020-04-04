Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on April 8 to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus.

This is the first meeting of Modi with political parties on the outbreak of the deadly virus and comes days after the country has been put under a preventive lockdown.

A letter from parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that floor leaders of the parties which has more than five members in Parliament would be invited to participate in the meeting. Keeping in mind the norms for social distancing and travel restrictions, the much-coveted meeting will be conducted through a video conference.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

Many opposition leaders have been asking for an all-party meeting with the PM on the pandemic that has shown far-reaching and devastating effects on different sections of the society and especially the country’s economy.

In the meeting, government officials said that the PM will seek suggestions from different parties on the future road map to contain the deadly virus. The meeting will start at 11am with Modi’s opening remarks in which he will appraise the party leaders of the steps his government has taken so far.

Also read: How PM Modi turned railway coaches into Covid-19 isolation wards

According to another official, the meeting will also be an opportunity to build a broad political consensus on India’s fight against Covid-19.

Apart from Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the Rajya Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot are also expected to be present.

Modi had on March 24 declared a three-week nationwide “complete lockdown” in the world’s largest such exercise aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.