Coronavirus update: Rajasthan’s tally of Covid-19 mounts to 2,328, death toll at 51

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:46 IST

There were 66 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), most from Kota, and one death in Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported citing state health department officials.

The coaching hub of Kota had 19 Covid-19 cases, the state capital of Jaipur 16, Jodhpur 13 and Ajmer 11, ANI said. The tally Covid-19 cases in the desert state stands at 2328 now.



One death was also recorded in Kota, taking the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 51 across the state.

Jaipur has the highest cases in the state (850) followed by Jodhpur (388), Kota (184), Tonk (126), Ajmer (135), Nagaur (116) and Bharatpur (110).

The Rajasthan government has said it will bring back migrant workers from other states and send workers from other states back home ahead of the possible easing of the nationwide lockdown.

“After much effort by the state government, migrants of Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states. These people suffered a lot during the lockdown. Now when they return, it is our moral duty to take care of them, provide them with all help regarding food, medicines and quarantine facilities,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday.

“My appeal to all is please give moral support to our brothers and sisters returning home after a very hard period. Following the culture of Rajasthan that we never leave our people in distress, take proper care of the migrants,” he said.

Rajasthan has selected 19 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to coordinate with the governments of 14 states, district authorities and other agencies on the issue of migrant workers.

The state officials will liaise with Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Several guidelines have been issued for authorities in districts where returning workers are expected to enter the state.