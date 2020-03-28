Coronavirus update: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks one-time transport service for stranded migrant workers

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:11 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over the plight of migrant workers who are forced to take a long walk back home due to the nationwide 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In her fresh letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote, “Lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available. Several others are stuck in guest houses or hotels and have run out of money to pay their costs.”

Gandhi suggested a one-time state transport services be made available to those who are walking to their villages.

The district collectors should extend all possible help to those who cannot afford to stay in guest houses and lodges, she urged.

The Congress chief said the purpose of the lockdown should not be defeated “by making the most vulnerable bear its cost”.

This is her third letter to the Prime Minister in the past five days. The first was about financial help to daily wage workers and the second one sought direct cash transfer to the poor and workers.