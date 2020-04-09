Coronavirus update: UP man misses wife during Covid-19 lockdown, commits suicide, say police

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:38 IST

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room as he was missing his wife stuck at her parents’ place due to the lockdown, police said.

The incident took place in Radha Kund locality on Wednesday, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Soni, 32.

As per information, Soni’s wife had gone to her parents’ place and was stuck there due to the lockdown and he was missing her due to which he committed suicide, Inspector Alok Rao said.

A probe is on in the mater, he said.